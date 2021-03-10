Finomial and Mainstream Fund Services Partner to Transform the Investor and Fund Manager Experience

Partnership Leverages Innovative Technology to Streamline the Investor Onboarding Process and Enhance Investor Data Security

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Finomial, a leading Compliant Client Lifecycle Management ("CCLM") platform, today announced its partnership with Mainstream Fund Services, a global provider of full-service fund administration and part of Mainstream Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MAI) ("Mainstream"). The partnership leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline the investor onboarding processes and enhance investor data security. Many of Mainstream's clients are already using Finomial for digital client onboarding.

The partnership is addressing an industry-wide problem of a labor-intensive and arduous onboarding process. Mainstream and Finomial's partnership streamlines the investor onboarding process by:

Simplifying investor onboarding through Electronic Subscription agreements

Harvesting data from the Subscription Agreement into the Finomial platform

Leveraging intelligence to guide investors and reduce errors through the Finomial platform

Integrating the process with Mainstream's U.S. AML data provider, LexisNexis, and Mainstream's U.S. fund accounting platform to ensure compliance

Finomial's platform provides an enhanced experience for Mainstream fund managers and their investors through a digital workflow on an Investor Dashboard - providing a single view of all in-progress and completed activity. In addition to workflows, Finomial's platform reduces the tedium of providing Know-Your-Customer (KYC) documents by easily uploading documentation, including passports, authorized signatory lists, articles of incorporation, and more. Mainstream has initially rolled out Finomial's platform in the U.S, to be followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe in a staged migration.

"Finomial is used by some of the world's largest and most regulated financial institutions, and Mainstream is proud to be amongst this company," said Jay Maher, CEO of Mainstream, U.S. "With this partnership, we are taking steps towards a smoother, more efficient process for investors, fund managers, and other parties in the onboarding process."

"We pride ourselves on creating a transparent and collaborative experience for investors and fund managers, to solve the industry-wide challenge of client onboarding," said Meredith Moss, Founder and CEO of Finomial. "We are thrilled to have been chosen by Mainstream."

For more information on the Finomial and Mainstream partnership and Finomial's technology offering, please contact Natalie Applewhite at Natalie.Applewhite@finomial.com and Michelle Maldonado at americas@mainstreamgroup.com.

About Finomial

With over US$1.5 trillion in alternative assets serviced on our software platform across the globe, Finomial automates client on-boarding, comprehensive due diligence, and global regulatory reporting in a rapidly changing compliance environment - all while delivering a digital client experience. Finomial is transforming the interactions between financial institutions and their investors, minimizing the friction so GPs and LPs can focus on what matters.

About Mainstream Fund Services

Mainstream Fund Services (ASX:MAI) is a full-service fund administration firm dedicated to partnering with their clients to provide accurate, timely and comprehensive accounting services to the financial services industry.

As of December 31, 2020, Mainstream provides administration services to 1,202 funds, 362 clients and more than 150,000 investors globally, with funds under administration in excess of AUD $224 billion. Mainstream has operations in the United States, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Isle of Man, Malta, Ireland, and the Cayman Islands. For more information, please visit: www.mainstreamgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Jamie Kemp for Finomial

(516) 417-3975

jamie@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Kristin Winkler for Mainstream

(646) 681-1160

americas@mainstreamgroup.com

SOURCE: Finomial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634193/Finomial-and-Mainstream-Fund-Services-Partner-to-Transform-the-Investor-and-Fund-Manager-Experience