Rolls out expanded course curriculum with on-demand, live, and self-paced training options to help customers grow their skills with human insight

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, today announced a new and improved UserTesting University program, offering more resources and more learning opportunities under the University umbrella. This integrated learning environment is built to help customers master the skills needed to mobilize the voice of the customer, and confidently create great customer experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005307/en/

UserTesting University (Graphic: Business Wire)

UserTesting University takes customer education to a new level with a personalized experience for all users. The new platform provides training, content, support, and networking to meet the needs of anyone, from those just getting started on the platform to the most experienced power users. UserTesting University is designed to help all customers scale human insights across their organizations while empowering more people and more teams with access to unlimited, on-demand video feedback so that they can build human-centered products, services, and experiences.

"UserTesting University is phenomenal! We are making it a requirement that anyone in our organization that is using the UserTesting platform has been through and reviewed courses and materials before they start launching tests. It is an incredible timesaver for our users," said Oli Mival, Director of User Research at Skyscanner.

New features of UserTesting University include:

University News: Showcasing new University releases, offerings, webinars, and more.

Showcasing new University releases, offerings, webinars, and more. Platform Certifications: The launch of the first user-certification program for users looking to become certified on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

The launch of the first user-certification program for users looking to become certified on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform. Empathy Workshops: Designed to help customers understand their audience at a deeper level.

All of the resources within UserTesting University have been designed to help customers maximize the value of the UserTesting platform. These experiences include:

UserTesting Training: a collection of on-demand and instructor-led interactive sessions to help customers more effectively collect and leverage feedback.

a collection of on-demand and instructor-led interactive sessions to help customers more effectively collect and leverage feedback. UserTesting Knowledgebase: a document repository with step-by-step guides that contain answers to specific questions, use cases, and how-tos within the platform.

a document repository with step-by-step guides that contain answers to specific questions, use cases, and how-tos within the platform. UserTesting CommUnity: a networking platform for customers to connect with like-minded peers across discussion forums to get advice, answers, and inspiration from other users.

a networking platform for customers to connect with like-minded peers across discussion forums to get advice, answers, and inspiration from other users. UserTesting Support: a source for advice with help from UserTesting's team of award-winning support professionals.

"We believe that all teams should have access to the human insights they need to make better business decisions and deliver better experiences for their customers. Ensuring that our users are successful is about more than the technology alone it's about the support, programs, resources and the community we've built with them," said Matt Zelen, Chief Operating Officer at UserTesting. "To ensure that our customers are successful we are constantly building new tools and resources based on their feedback. We're excited to share the next phase of these updates which are designed to help companies scale to new users and make all their teams more effective and successful."

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting's on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital, and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting customers include more than half of the world's top brands. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005307/en/

Contacts:

UserTesting, Inc.

Chris Halcon

415-699-0553

chalcon@usertesting.com