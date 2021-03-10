Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Participating in the 33rd Annual Virtual Roth Conference

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) announces that its Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Klenda, will be attending the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference.

The ROTH Conference is being held virtually on March 15 - 17, 2021. Mr. Klenda will participate in one-on-one meetings during the Conference.

The Conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. To learn more and register, as well as to request a meeting with Mr. Klenda, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2021Registration.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur-Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda

Chairman & CEO

866-981-4588

Jeff.Klenda@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

