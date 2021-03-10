Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the overlimit gold, silver and base metal results from Phase 1 fieldwork at its 2,186-hectare Texas property located in the Greenwood Mining Division of southern B.C.

Key Highlights:

Grab sample* 1749801 from the Doorn returned 373.8 g/t (12 oz/t) Gold and 1305 g/t (42 oz/t) Silver , representing the highest grades sampled on the property to date.

Grab sample* 1749802 from the Doorn returned 220.1 g/t (7 oz/t) Gold and 827 g/t (26 oz/t) Silver .

Planning is well underway for the inaugural drill program to commence this spring.

*Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization, and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project.

"The results from our Phase 1 program include the highest gold and silver values ever reported on the property. Grade and continuity are key in vein-hosted deposits and we are definitely seeing mounting evidence of a robust mineralized system at the Texas project," states Geoff Schellenberg, Company President.

The overlimit and metallic screen results from the 2020 Phase 1 exploration program are listed in the table below:

Table 1: Texas Project 2020 Phase 1 Significant Rock Sample Results

Sample Target Sample Au Ag Cu Pb Number Area Type (g/t) (g/t) (ppm) (ppm) 1749801 Doorn T1 Grab 373.8 * 1,305 * 14,610 ^ 102 1749802 Doorn T1 Grab 220.1 * 827 * 31,430 ^ 101 1749803 Doorn T1 Grab 46.3 * 126 * 14,300 ^ 11 1749805 Cabin 0.25m Chip 18.7 * 50.5 167 13,500 ^ 1749808 Doorn T1 Grab 10.7 * 57.4 4,056 10 1749809 Doorn T1 Grab 22.2 * 6.5 140 17 1749829 Laurion Grab 0.08 * 165 * 25 782 * Au by Metallic Screen and Fire Assay and overlimit Ag (>100g) by Fire Assay 30 g Fusion Gravimetric Finish. Multi-Element by True Aqua Regia and ICP-ES.

^ Overlimit (>1%) Cu and Pb by 4-Acid ICP-AES ore grade analysis.





Analytical values for all of the rocks collected from the 2020 field program ranged from <0.01 g/t to 373.8 g/t gold, <0.02 g/t to 1305 g/t silver, 4 ppm to 31,430 ppm (3.143 %) copper and 5 ppm to 13,500 ppm (1.35 %) lead.

Preparations are well underway for an inaugural drill program at the Texas project planned for this coming spring. The primary focus of the drill program will be the Doorn and surrounding geophysical and geochemical targets. All planned drill targets are near surface and will provide a cost advantage as less meters will be required to reach and effectively test the drill targets. Additional details of the proposed program will be announced once finalized in the coming weeks.

Rock samples were collected by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. of Vancouver, B.C. and submitted directly to MSA Labs, an ISO 170251 and ISO 9001 accredited analytical laboratory, in Langley, B.C.

All rock samples were prepared using MSA Labs PREP-915 that includes drying, crushing with 70% passing 2 mm. A 500 g sub-sample of the coarse crush is further pulverized with 85% passing 75 µ. Gold results were conducted by an ore grade fire assay with an AAS finish (FAS-211). The 35-element analysis was done with a true aqua regia digestion and ICP-AES (ICP-130).

Overlimit for Ag, Pb and Cu analysis were completed using MSA's single element 4-acid ore grade analysis with ICP-AES (ICF-6Ag, ICF-6Pb and ICF-6Cu).

Samples with gold values greater than 10 ppm (10 g/t) were re-run by metallic screen analysis and prepared to ensure particle separation, sample homogeneity and representation (MSA-530). A 500 g aliquot of the original 1 kg crush passing 2 mm is pulverized with a Cr-steel ring pulverizer, to 85% passing 75 microns. The entire head sample is pulverized then screened using a Ro-tap assembly and screened by a 106 micron mesh. The entire plus fraction (+) is submitted to the lab for analysis to extinction. Two 50 g aliquots are riffled from the minus fraction and submitted for Fire Assay. Final assays are weight ratioed back to the representative sample weight. Lead collection by fire assay with gravimetric or instrumentation (ICP-OES or AAS) finish depending on sample concentration and the detection limit required.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, supervised all technical aspects of the work programs performed at the Project, has verified the exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data contained in the written disclosure, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Troubadour

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The newly acquired Texas gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's Amarillo copper project located 10 km south of the past-producing Brenda Mine in southern BC and 35 km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery.

