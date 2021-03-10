Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTC Pink: SEGI) ("the Company"), a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. CEO of the Company, Edward Sylvan joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a full service marketing and distribution company in the television and film space," explained Sylvan. "We take finished products in the form of film and television shows and make them available to the movie going audience, whether that is in the cinema, video on demand, or any sort of mechanism where you can currently watch movies."

"We recently just launched our new streaming platform called SEGI TV," shared Sylvan, adding that the platform is available on Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and more.

"How is your company going to compete in this space?", asked Jolly. "How we're going to compete in this space is to not compete," said Sylvan. He then elaborated on the subscription-based models in this space, which are used by many of the legacy streaming companies. "We are an Advertising Video On Demand service, where customers can watch television and movies on demand in exchange for watching short commercials, but our real competitive advantage is our shareholder base."

"It is very rare that a company such as Sycamore has the high value of its shareholders, which are also our customers," said Sylvan. "We are allowing them to participate in the growth of Sycamore, while helping us be one of our greatest fans and marketers of the product," he explained. "With Sycamore Entertainment, our customer base is grassroots and we're using that as an opportunity to help grow our viewership, which brings in more advertising revenue, which allows us to grow our company."

"How does your relationship with Chip Ganassi play into your overall business plan?", asked Jolly. "Chip Ganassi is one of the top racing teams in the industry," said Sylvan. "This will bring us global exposure, it will make us a global brand," he shared. "We are leveraging off our relationship with Chip Ganassi in order to introduce our products and services to the world."

Jolly then commented on a recent press release detailing the Company's approval as an affiliate of Amdocs, and asked what this means for the Company moving forward. "That gives SEGI TV access to all of the first-run, quality, top-rated, studio content that is available. It puts us on a level playing field with our peers," said Sylvan. "The other thing that it offers us is quality backend, in terms of feed quality, viewership quality, and viewership experience. So, this partnership is vital for us to be able to compete at a high level with our peers."

The conversation then turned to the Company's revenue model and strategy moving forward. "We're going to be offering, as a second revenue source to Sycamore, the opportunity to offer our viewers Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD). That will allow anyone who is interested the ability, for a small fee, to watch first-run movies as if they were seeing it for the first time in the theater," explained Sylvan. "We're very excited about that and it's going to add a great deal to our revenue mix in addition to the free Advertisement Video On Demand (AVOD) revenue model."

To close the interview, Sylvan elaborated on the significance of the opportunity individuals can enjoy as both shareholders and users of SEGI TV as the Company continues to grow.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group . (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores' management team utilizes its long standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependant on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Films actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability; demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Films is subject to please see our filings with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 21, 2010 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2010. You should independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.

