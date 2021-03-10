Ash Gujral Shares the Core Values of the Gujral Community Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / San Francisco native Ash Gujral was recently featured in an article published on Noobpreneur. The article touched on the main challenges San Francisco faces today and how Gujral's organization, the Gujral Community Fund, is helping the city overcome these challenges.

In the article, Gujral identified a few key problems the city and its residents are currently going through. The first is dealing with old homes that are in dire need of renovations. Over half the homes in San Francisco were built before 1940, meaning they are not only in need of repair, but often aren't suitable for modern families. Gujral even provided a few examples, such as homes with lead paint or asbestos in the walls or houses that are simply too small for a typical family of four, causing many to head to the suburbs. Through the Gujral Community Fund, Ash Gujral is supporting organizations like Habitat for Humanity who are working on the ground to refurbish old homes in the Bay Area.

The second challenge identified in the article has to do with play spaces. Although San Francisco is not lacking in green space, many of the city's parks have fallen into disrepair due to a lack of funding. The Gujral Community Fund has made providing safe and engaging play spaces for children a top priority. They have done this by supporting the San Francisco Parks Alliance, an organization on a mission to "champion, transform, and activate parks and public spaces throughout the city."

Gujral also discussed the subject of the consistent need for nutritious food.

"A lack of access to healthy food has very tangible health impacts, such as opening the door to infections, causing impaired learning and mood, as well as the social stigma that affects relationships. In response, the Gujral Community Fund supports organizations in San Francisco whose primary mission is to provide a healthy diet to its residents," said Ash Gujral.

Ash Gujral noted that the Fund supports Garden for the Environment, an organization teaching sustainable gardening practices, and the Homeless Prenatal Program, aimed at helping expectant mothers break the cycle of poverty and be as healthy as possible.

About Ash Gujral

Ash Gujral moved to San Francisco at a young age and quickly fell in love with the city. Over time, Gujral's love for his hometown inspired him to give back to his community. That is when he founded the Gujral Community Fund, a charitable organization focused on improving the city in order to keep as many families in San Francisco as possible. The Gujral Community Fund has many aims, including supporting organizations that are refurbishing the city's older homes, repairing play spaces for children, and helping provide nutritious meals to those in need. Some of the organizations that the Gujral Community Fund supports include the Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center, the San Francisco SPCA, New Story, and St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

