GaN-powered Charger Sales Driven by Growing Interest in Commercial RF and Wireless Charging Offerings: Future Market Insights Report

Participants in the GaN-powered chargers market are pushing to leverage the recent upsurge in consumer electronics sales for long-term opportunities.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Future Market Insights: The GaN-powered chargers market is likely to display strong growth prospects through 2031 reaching a valuation of over US$ 4.9 Bn. Wide scope of applications in a range of consumer electronics products, electric vehicle power infrastructure and industrial applications are expected to generate key opportunities of growth in the upcoming decade. Power efficiency advantages over SiC counterparts will drive growth through the industry in the long-term, generating positive growth prospects in multi-industry settings in the near future.

"Growing demand for GaN charging devices for application in radio frequency equipment coupled with the adoption of the technology in the telecom sector has positively influenced the GaN-powered chargers market. This will create opportunities in the production of LiDAR, AC fast charger, and wireless power setups for growth in the near future," says the FMI study.

GaN-powered Chargers Market - Primary Takeaways

Smartphone applications will account for significant revenue share, driven by consumer preference for wireless and fast-charging setups.

30W charger formats will display higher demand owing to applications in the massive consumer electronics sector.

China and India remain markets with high potential for growth owing to opportunities in the telecom and automotive sectors.

The United States will hold the lead in the GaN powered chargers market owing to strong demand in consumer electronics and industrial power setups.

GaN-powered Chargers Market - Growth Factors

Superior efficiency in high voltage transmission, and reduced energy loss is a key factor supporting adoption.

GaN technologies allow charger devices to be substantially smaller than conventional counterparts.

Reduced requirements of additional components including filters and heatsinks aid growth prospects.

GaN-powered Chargers Market - Major Constraints

GaN chargers are limited by a relatively lower capacity of thermal conductivity, creating complexities for high-frequency switching applications.

Currently available formats of GaN chargers are depletion type devices which cause issues for zero gate source voltage settings, limiting scope of use.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse effect on the global GaN-powered chargers market. Disruptions in the supplies of essentials raw materials and components and a slump in the sales of electronics and automobiles during the crisis period has hit short term demand.

However, with relaxation of lockdown regulations, the gradual recovery of the global economy and looser restrictions on trade are aiding in the recovery of the market, setting up the industry for strong long-term growth.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers participating in the GaN-powered chargers market are Energizer, Xiaomi Corporation, AUKEY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Anker, Belkin International Inc., RAVPower, GaN Systems Inc., and Baseus among others.

Leading market players have been observed to be largely involved in product development and launch strategies in a moderately competitive market. Efforts towards changes in power capacities and charging formats are expected to gain attention.

Qualcomm's 65W Qcharger is the latest offering which offers support for charging formats in over 200 countries with a 2500w AC rating, capable of charging 4 devices simultaneously. Hyper has introduced a new stackable GaN charger with support for 1600W passthrough power compatible with USB-C and USB A formats. Further, Avenir telecom has announced the release of new Energizer brand GaN wall chargers for consumers in India between 20W and 90W ratings.

More on the Report

FMI provides in-depth insights on the GaN-powered chargers market. The market is segmented in terms of power output (25W, 30W, 45W, 60W, 65W, 90W, 100W, and others), and application (smartphones and tablets, laptops & notebooks, autonomous robots, industrial equipment, wireless charging, and others), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

