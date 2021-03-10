Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.03.2021
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Board Changes
PR Newswire
10.03.2021 | 15:46
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Board Changes

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Board Changes

PR Newswire

London, March 10

To: RNS

Date:10 March 2021

LEI Number: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

From: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

Board Changes

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Gates as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 10 March 2021.

Rebecca is an experienced property professional who has spent the last 23 years of her career in a variety of roles within the real estate investment management business and is currently Head of UK Property Asset Management for LaSalle Investment Management.

The Board further announces that Andrew Gulliford who joined the Board of the Company on its launch in 2004 has retired from the Board, effective 10 March 2021.

There is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.


All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St. Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745403

