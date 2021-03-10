BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Board Changes

To: RNS

Board Changes

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Gates as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 10 March 2021.

Rebecca is an experienced property professional who has spent the last 23 years of her career in a variety of roles within the real estate investment management business and is currently Head of UK Property Asset Management for LaSalle Investment Management.

The Board further announces that Andrew Gulliford who joined the Board of the Company on its launch in 2004 has retired from the Board, effective 10 March 2021.

