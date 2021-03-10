Real-time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Adoption Growing: Future Market Insights Study

Participants in the real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market are taking efforts to minimize variable expenditure for cost-effective spectroscopy quality checks

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / The real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market is expected to grow exponentially with a CAGR of more than 14% through the end of 2030. The coronavirus pandemic generated lucrative opportunities for players in the real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer industry in the short-term. Improvements to environmental detection, and testing rates have supported growth. Wide scope of biopharma applications is likely to aid growth through the coming decade as well.

"Greater focus on drug development efforts in the healthcare sector is a major factor providing impetus to the real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market. Growth in investments towards R&D initiatives in the pharmaceutical industry supports the rise of Raman analyzer applications globally, owing to extensive use in the pharmaceutical sector for the foreseeable future," says the FMI study.

Real-time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market - Leading Takeaways

Bioprocess analysis applications are expected to hold the lead, accounting for close to 70% of the industry through 2031.

Financial incentives towards clinical innovation in drug development and biopharma are expected to contribute to use in contract manufacturing organizations.

Hand-held devices are expected to display relatively faster growth on the back of convenience and improvements to accuracy in outcomes.

China and India will emerge as high potential markets owing to expansion of regional pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.

Real-time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market - Growth Factors

Relatively lower levels of operational expenses for Raman analyzers are expected to support growth in the market.

Introduction of phAT enabled analyzers removes sample irreproducibility issues with simultaneous sampling of larger surfaces.

Rising investments in research towards cloud-based spectroscopy with handheld devices will aid long term growth.

Real-time Bioprocess Raman Analyzer Market - Constraints

Prohibitive capital expenditure requirements associated to real-time bioprocess Raman analyzers is a hinderance to adoption.

Shortage of adequately skilled professionals in the field remains a challenge for players in the market.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has largely left the real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market unaffected. Scope of growth from the tip-enhanced Raman scattering and surface-enhanced Raman scattering methodologies have generated key growth opportunities during the pandemic.

Also, a large number of research groups around the world have invested in Raman spectroscopy technologies in a global effort towards understanding the virus, speeding up testing and boosting accuracy in environmental detection. Also, exploring the use of saliva biomarkers for diagnostics, and the use of Raman spectroscopy for quality control and verification of raw materials for pharmaceuticals will support growth in the long term.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers participating in the real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market are Sartorius AG, Kaiser Optical Systems (Endress+Hauser), Tornado Spectral Systems, and Resolution Spectra Systems Inc (Merck KGaA) among others.

Leading players in the real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market have increasingly focused their efforts on research and development endeavors to widen the scope of functionality for their offerings, diversifying and expanding portfolios.

For instance, in March 2021, Applied Rigaku Technologies Inc. showcased its range of chemical analysis solutions including energy-dispersive x-ray fluorescence elemental analysis instruments. In January 2021, HORIBA Scientific announced the launch of an enhanced OEM CiCi-Raman spectral engine, which is integrated with a VIS-NIR detector and CCD camera. InProcess-LSP has launched its NanoFlowSizer analyzer aimed towards real-time nano-particle size characterization for nano-emulsions, nano-suspensions, and colloidal systems.

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the real-time bioprocess Raman analyzer market. The market is segmented in terms of component type (instruments and software), application (lab to process analysis and bioprocess analysis), and end user (biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, and research organizations) across four regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634644/Real-time-Bioprocess-Raman-Analyzer-Adoption-Growing-Future-Market-Insights-Study