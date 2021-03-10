Yippee Entertainment Becomes One of the Most Popular Streaming Networks of 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Yippee Entertainment, Inc. launched its faith-based streaming network in 2020, and it has amassed a large fan following in recent months. The platform was first launched in December 2019 as a Beta version, running multiple tests and tweaks to see a full-fledged streaming network finally.

The network was made available to the public on 1st April 2020 and was a top trending network when the global population was forced to quarantine behind closed doors. The rise of the Coronavirus pandemic brought a significant problem for households. Children, who were deprived of attending schools, did not have much other than to stay at home and spend time making use of what was available to them as a source of learning, entertainment, and fun.

Parents across the country were troubled to see their children's television habits increasing by a mile. The risk of their children being exposed to restricted and inappropriate content loomed largely. Yippee Entertainment's streaming network served as a complete alternative to the mainstream television programs aired on most networks.

Children were drawn to the dedicated programs of Yippee Entertainment, as they served to be a remarkable source of entertainment and recreation for the juvenile audience. The platform brings faith-based content and programs especially created and produced to instil Christian values and the word of Jesus Christ among children.

Many parents in America have been worried about their children's upbringing and have been looking for ways to rekindle the faith and bring their children closer to God. During the pandemic, social distancing protocols barred the public from joining up in groups, which meant that Church masses entailed a risk of contagion of the novel virus.

Therefore, being at home, parents learned about Yippee Entertainment and its dedicated faith-based programs. Currently, the subscribers are more than 50,000, and it continues to grow rapidly. The entire community of streamers has reported positive views on Yippee Entertainment programs, and especially parents have excitedly shared that their children had enjoyed viewing programs, and it helped in their spiritual development. Programs like The Yippee Show, The Bethkes (family vlog), The Daily Devo Show, DannyGo!, and New VeggieTales are some of the most popular programs currently streaming on Yippee Entertainment.

The content on the streaming platform not only offers ultimate life lessons inspired by the journey of Christ and His sacrifice but also serves as a direct source of wisdom and inspiration. It continues to let children develop an understanding of the world, their surroundings, their purpose in life, and the values of family, love, friendship, and Christianity.

Yippee Entertainment is on a mission to nurture Christian values in the modern children, who are surrounded by a fragmented state of the world with political turmoil, religious wars, and media propaganda conspiring against their development. Children are most joyed by entertainment programs which they especially prefer watching in their free time.

The quarantine is an opportunity for parents to help their child be exposed to divine knowledge, teachings of wisdom and learn what kind of entertainment is helpful and suitable for their view. It also offers parents a chance to relax and stay free of stress regarding what kind of content their child is consuming in their free time when they know that Yippee Entertainment is always there for their development.

In addition, Yippee Entertainment is also an advertisement free platform, and it is a hub of seamless, digital, faith-based entertainment that you and your child can never get bored of.

