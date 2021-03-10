COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab SR-Boligkreditt € 1bn covered due 2031

Post-stabilisation notice

10 March 2021

SR-Boligkreditt AS (SRBANK)

EUR Benchmark 10 year Covered Bond

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136 20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: SR_Boligkreditt AS (SRBANK) Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2312584779 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 Description: 0.01% Notes due 10 March 2031 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Citigroup Global Markets

Danske Bank A/S

Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

