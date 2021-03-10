COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab SR-Boligkreditt € 1bn covered due 2031
PR Newswire
London, March 10
10 March 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
SR-Boligkreditt AS (SRBANK)
EUR Benchmark 10 year Covered Bond
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136 20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|SR_Boligkreditt AS (SRBANK)
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS2312584779
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|0.01% Notes due 10 March 2031
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Citigroup Global Markets
Danske Bank A/S
Nordea Bank Danmark A/S
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.