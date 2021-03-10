Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.03.2021
10.03.2021 | 16:16
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab SR-Boligkreditt € 1bn covered due 2031

PR Newswire

London, March 10

Post-stabilisation notice

10 March 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SR-Boligkreditt AS (SRBANK)

EUR Benchmark 10 year Covered Bond

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136 20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:SR_Boligkreditt AS (SRBANK)
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS2312584779
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,000,000,000
Description:0.01% Notes due 10 March 2031
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Citigroup Global Markets
Danske Bank A/S
Nordea Bank Danmark A/S
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

