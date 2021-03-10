Super.com Announces Partnership with Mars Vision to Make Gaming Accessible to the Visually Impaired

Innovative New Software Opens Up Video Games to the Visually Impaired

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Today, Super.com is proud to announce its partnership with Mars Vision in order to launch an innovative new application that will allow the visually impaired to play games without the need for modding.

This new software, dubbed Mars Vision, offers a technological solution to let all players who have low-vision or are visually impaired enjoy computer games. The application monitors gameplay in real-time and assists the player in navigating the game's environment and menus. Using a neural network, Mars Vision doesn't change the gameplay present in a game; rather, it translates gameplay so that the player has the information they need to immerse themselves fully in the world. The technology has been developed in partnership with visually impaired end users to ensure that pain points that are present in similar software are not experienced with Mars Vision.

"At Mars Vision, we feel that gaming should be available to everyone," commented Aleksey Antonov, Product Manager at Mars Vision. "So we wanted to create a solution that was as flexible and as accessible as possible. We want players who are visually impaired to be able to discover the exciting world of gaming for themselves and have the best possible experience, and with Mars Vision, we hope that we can achieve that."

"What impressed us about Mars Vision was the fact it was built from the ground up to support gaming," commented Oleg Sambikin, CEO at Super.com. "We could see the software's potential right from the start, and have been working closely with Mars Vision to bring popular games such as World of Warcraft, Grand Theft Auto V, and The Witcher 3 to new audiences."

Mars Vision is currently in closed beta and players who are interested in taking part can sign up here: https://www.marsvision.com/Home

A full press kit can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/mars-vision-presskit

Keep up to date with Mars Vision by liking it on Facebook, and by following them on Twitter and the official website.

About Super.com

We are Super.com, an international video game publisher and investment fund. We're here to help developers create, publish, and sell their games. Our team consists of game developers, talented marketing specialists, and producers who have successfully launched dozens of projects, as well as analysts, game testers, and experienced QA professionals. We're all united by a desire to grow the industry and change it for the better.

About Mars Vision

We are Mars Vision - the team developing a simple assistant that could help players reach all their goals in genuinely challenging games. We are experienced professionals in the field of computer vision. We want gaming to be accessible to everyone. Mars Vision lets you dive into the incredible world of gaming and have a wide range of new experiences that were previously out of reach. And our team can make it possible.

