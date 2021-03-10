Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Arizona Silver Exploration, Inc. (OTCQB: AZASF) ("the Company"), a publicly traded company engaged in junior mining exploration primarily in the Western United States. CEO of the Company, Mike Stark, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the progress of the Company's current drill program. "We're at less than 10% of our total 21 claims that we're exploring at this time, and we've had significant hits. As a matter of fact, we're at about an 86% hit rate ranging from as little as 1 to 41 grams gold," shared Stark. "We're chasing a high-grade vein here," he added. "We've yet to see the limits here and we continue to explore outward."

"That property is located in Arizona, correct?" asked Jolly. "Yes, we're surrounded by two operating mines right now," explained Stark. "It's a very prolific area in the northwest corner of Arizona, right at the bottom of the Walker Lane Trend."

The conversation then turned to the Company's lease agreement with the Perry Patented Claim property. "It has been two years in the works, and it's significant for the company," said Stark. "Patented Claims are ultimately where a person wants to be; there are less restrictions," he explained. "You can drill as you feel and as you please," added Stark. "This has been mined historically with high grades," said Stark, noting that the ounce rate for the property is over one ounce per tonne gold. "To go into a vein system is going to be much easier to define where the targets are, simply because of the impressions at the surface on the Perry claim."

"We're actually sampling that material right now and we will be drilling on the Perry claim, likely in March," shared Stark. "The Perry claim extends into our own claims, which is part of the 20 claims that we own," said Stark. "It runs about 4,500 feet, so the south section alone is an enormous amount of property. We have over 5 miles of this property ourselves," he explained, adding that the Company has 100% ownership of the property with no future payments and NO NSR's. "It's 100% owned by Arizona Silver Exploration shareholders now, this is a very flattering position to be in."

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent private placement and what the funds will be used for moving forward. Stark shared that the Company closed the oversubscribed private placement for over $1.7 million, which was announced in December of last year. "I did not want to take more to dilute shareholder values at the current level," said Stark. "We are 30% owned by management, 42% owned by family and friends, this makes it an extremely tight structure and very fortunately, we've also attracted a fund manager to come in and they now own 4% of the company," said Stark. "These are long term shareholders, these are people that want to see this develop."

"Is there any news on the Ramsey Silver project?" asked Jolly. "There is a lot going on behind the scenes right now. I'll definitely say there could be something here in the short term coming forward," said Stark.

"All of our properties now are receiving a tremendous amount of interest," shared Stark. "I encourage people to visit the website and have a look at our timeframe that we've developed. Over the last two years, this has been a very active exploration company."

To close the interview, Stark elaborated on the potential of the gold and silver industry, and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their current projects and announcements. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

