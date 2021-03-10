The "EU Frozen Fish and Seafood Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the EU frozen seafood market, providing a detailed survey and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry.

The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term forecast uncovers market prospects. The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Countries coverage:

EU(28) the report contains statistical data for 28 European countries and includes detailed profiles of the largest consuming and producing countries (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom).

This report is designed for manufacturers, distributors, importers, and wholesalers, as well as for investors, consultants and advisors.

In this report, you can find information that helps you to make informed decisions on the following issues:

1. How to diversify your business and benefit from new market opportunities

2. How to load your idle production capacity

3. How to boost your sales on overseas markets

4. How to increase your profit margins

5. How to make your supply chain more sustainable

6. How to reduce your production and supply chain costs

7. How to outsource production to other countries

8. How to prepare your business for global expansion

Data coverage:

Frozen seafood market size and value;

EU production, split by EU Member States;

Frozen seafood production by type;

Profiles of the leading companies;

EU trade (intra and extra);

Prices for frozen seafood (producer, import and export);

Trade structure and market channels;

Frozen seafood market outlook to 2025;

Per Capita Consumption.

