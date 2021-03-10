Sword Group: FY2020 Results - 2021 Objectives: Organic Growth: +13% - EBITDA Margin: 13%

Sword Group | Confirmation of the Performance Announced on 25 January

2021 Perimeter | 2020 Organic Growth: +9.2% - 2020 EBITDA Margin: 14.0%

2021 Objectives | Organic Growth: +13% - EBITDA Margin: 13%





2020 Consolidated Revenue: €212.5 m



2020 Revenue from the 2021 perimeter: €169.2 m





ANALYSISThe variations in the Sword Group perimeter in 2020 may be summarised as follows:- Disposal of the Group's French activities,- Acquisition of Codify in the UK and of Lemonade Software Development in Spain.The company had a successful 2020 despite the Coronavirus crisis thanks to:- Its presence on markets spared by the crisis, such as the European Union for example,- Its high added-value expertise on markets that generate high volumes of business, such as Oil & Gas,- Its leading positions in technological niches.With a strong net cash position

Attachment