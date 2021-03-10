Anzeige
WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Stuttgart
10.03.21
16:37 Uhr
34,350 Euro
-0,150
-0,43 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Sword Group: FY2020 Results - 2021 Objectives: Organic Growth: +13% - EBITDA Margin: 13%

Sword Group | Confirmation of the Performance Announced on 25 January

2021 Perimeter | 2020 Organic Growth: +9.2% - 2020 EBITDA Margin: 14.0%
2021 Objectives | Organic Growth: +13% - EBITDA Margin: 13%


2020 Consolidated Revenue: €212.5 m

2020 Revenue from the 2021 perimeter: €169.2 m


ANALYSIS

The variations in the Sword Group perimeter in 2020 may be summarised as follows:

- Disposal of the Group's French activities,

- Acquisition of Codify in the UK and of Lemonade Software Development in Spain.

The company had a successful 2020 despite the Coronavirus crisis thanks to:

- Its presence on markets spared by the crisis, such as the European Union for example,

- Its high added-value expertise on markets that generate high volumes of business, such as Oil & Gas,

- Its leading positions in technological niches.

With a strong net cash position

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_FY Results_2020 FV10032021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee643cdd-baac-4652-9c2f-dabafaf2a4f2)

