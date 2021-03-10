Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) announced the licensing of the BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (ticker: BHDRO) to Defiance ETFs for the use in a next generation ETF that offers retail clients exposure to companies involved in the development of hydrogen-based energy sources and fuel technologies.

"We are pleased to license our Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index to Defiance ETFs, providing their new fund with pure-play benchmark for this transformative clean-energy-related theme," said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research at MV Index Solutions. "With this index we add to our family of broad and pure-play clean energy thematic indices," he added.

"We're already starting to see hydrogen take on a larger role as a viable energy source," Defiance ETFs President Paul Dellaquila said. "We believe that as governments and corporations continue to demand renewable energy sources and adopt more environment-friendly policies, hydrogen will be a pivotal resource to help fuel a cleaner economy."

The BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (ticker: BHDRO), launched on 09 March 2021, is a global index that tracks the performance of the global hydrogen and fuel cell segment. Due to the lack of pure-play companies in the global hydrogen and fuel cell segments, this includes pure-play and non-pure-play companies. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (ticker: BHDRO)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 19 June 2020

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 25.83 billion in assets under management (as of 10 March 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About Defiance ETFs- www.defianceetfs.com/

Founded in 2018, Defiance ETFs is an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and registered investment advisor focused on thematic investing. Our suite of rules-based ETFs allows retail and institutional investors to express a targeted view on dynamic sub-sectors that are leading the way in disruptive innovations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005762/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0)69 4056 695 53

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com