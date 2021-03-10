Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - Astro Aerospace (OTCQB: ASDN) ("Company" or "Astro"), a global leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial vehicles and drones, announced today that it has appointed Patricia Trompeter, M&A and financial expert, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Trompeter will serve on the Audit Committees. This board appointment brings Astro's total board membership to 2 Board Members.

Ms. Trompeter brings more than 16 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions and over 15 years in financial management to Astro's Board. Ms. Trompeter held a variety of executive positions at GE Capital including CFO, Controller, Operations Leader, Quality Leader, and Mergers & Acquisitions. She was integral in GE Capital's successful acquisition of Guinness Peat Aviation, which contributes to the more than $17 Billion of acquisitions she has completed. Ms. Trompeter's experience at GE gave her a breadth of knowledge in the Aviation Industry from aircraft engines to spending a significant amount of time in GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS).

After leaving GE, Ms. Trompeter took a short break to focus in the non-profit sector and on family. In 2019, she returned to the venture capital sector as Co-Founder of Webbs Hill Partners, an independent investment and advisory firm growing innovative technologies in emerging markets. She is also the Founder of a new venture, Ceres Capital Holdings.

Ms. Trompeter commented, "Astro is a trailblazer in the eVTOL market with one of the safest and most efficient eVTOLs in the world. Our planet's urban centers are in desperate need of sustainable and efficient transport solutions to support growing populations and congestion. Over sixteen percent of all global greenhouse gas emissions are from transport, and Astro's technology is the aerial advancement we need to create positive l environmental change."

Ms. Trompeter joining Astro's Board comes at an opportune time as the Company anticipates significant growth in the eVTOL sector. On February 18th Astro announced it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire Horizon Aircraft Inc., creator of the world's first eVTOL that flies exactly like a conventional aircraft for the majority of its mission.

Astro CEO, Bruce Bent said, "Patricia's many years of executive experience in acquisition integration, corporate strategy development and financial management will be extremely beneficial as we enter this new chapter with Horizon. Our combined technologies are entering an eVTOL aircraft market projected to hit $87.64 Billion by 2026, and Patricia's deep knowledge of growing disruptive technologies in emerging markets will be an asset to the Company."

Ms. Trompeter is a graduate of Business Administration from Marquette University majoring in Finance & Economics.

