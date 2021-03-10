Regulatory News:

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), a leader in engineering consulting and R&D services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dharam SHEORAN as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AKKA North America.

This appointment is a valuable step in furtherance of AKKA's global expansion and diversification strategy, with North America being a key element for the Group in its bid to serve its customers across geographies.

Dharam is a business and technology executive with extensive leadership experience in the technology and engineering services industry. Dharam has 15+ years of senior management experience gained from a series of senior positions he held across the US, Europe and India at Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and engineering services company. His latest role at the company being; Global Head of Automotive Vertical. Prior to that, Dharam led the Aerospace Defense Vertical and headed the Strategy Large Deals functions for the Manufacturing HiTech business unit. This broad leadership experience and in-depth knowledge of the US Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing and HiTech markets will be strong assets for the further enhancement of AKKA's positioning in North America.

In his role as CEO AKKA North America, Dharam will be responsible for leading the teams across US and Canada and for leading and expanding AKKA's presence in India, which has been identified as a key location to augment the global delivery capabilities of the Group. Dharam's main focus will be on accelerating the sales momentum towards higher value-added engineering and digital solutions, repositioning our offerings in the region to increase our margins and growing the Group's footprint across the region.

Commenting on the appointment, Dharam mentioned: "I am extremely excited to be joining the AKKA Group, which has a long history of technological innovation and delivery for top industry players. Leading the teams in North America and India, I am looking forward to leveraging the deep expertise and capabilities of the Group and strengthening local organization to accelerate growth in these geographies."

Commenting on the appointment, Mauro Ricci, Chairman of the board Group CEO mentioned: "Today, AKKA North America enters a new phase of transformation and development. As we had agreed on, two years after the acquisition of PDS Tech and after a transition period, Cash Nickerson steps down from his executive position and transitions to his new role as Chairman of AKKA North America to drive the strategic direction of the Group in the region. I am delighted to welcome Dharam as CEO AKKA North America. In his new function, he will lead operations in North America and focus on selling engineering solutions in manufacturing and on digital solutions. Dharam will also play a crucial role in leading and enhancing our extended teams' growth in India. I am confident that, with the support of Cash and the local teams, he will be successful in this new journey, which will result in business repositioning and margin expansion in this region."

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

