Mittwoch, 10.03.2021
Patent-News bei InnoCan Pharma: Weltneuheit im 19-Milliarden-Dollar-Markt!
Dow Jones News
10.03.2021 | 18:43
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Investment Management Presentation

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Investment Management Presentation 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Investment Management Presentation 
10-March-2021 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc 
("the Company") 
LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
PUBLICATION OF PRESENTATION BY THE COMPANY'S INVESTMENT DIRECTOR 
10th March 2021 
The Board of Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the publication today of a presentation 
reviewing the Company's investment portfolio and performance, as referred to in the Notice of Meeting for the Company's 
2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). 
The presentation is available on the Company's website as follows: 
https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ 
The Company's 2021 AGM will be closed to shareholders in accordance with travel restrictions implemented by the UK 
Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders are accordingly encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the 
meeting as their proxy to vote on their behalf and to send any questions for the Board to the Company Secretary, 
Maitland Administration Services Limited at cosec@maitlandgroup.com by 17th March 2021. 
 
Enquiries: 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB0007392078 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:          RIII 
LEI Code:      2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.:  95257 
EQS News ID:   1174686 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
