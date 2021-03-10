Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings
London, March 10
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment
10 March 2021
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') by certain Directors.
On 5 March 2021, Directors of the Company acquired a total of 21,864 Ordinary Shares at a price of 36p per share and, on 9 March 2021, two of those Directors were allocated Ordinary Shares by C4C SIP Trustee Limited, as participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan, at an agreed price of 31p per share.
Details of the acquisitions and allocations are set out in the table below.
|Director
|Ordinary Shares acquired
|Ordinary Shares allocated by SIP
|Resultant Holding of Ordinary Shares
|% of Issued Share Capital
|Alistair Currie
|5,466
|7,259
|534,024
|3.46
|John Lewis
|5,466
|7,256
|274,609
|1.78
|Ed Jenkins
|5,466
|-
|81,736
|0.53
|Richard Sloss
|5,466
|-
|95,275
|0.62
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
01985 201 980
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
|020 7469 0930
Capital for Colleagues
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alistair Currie
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,725 Ordinary Shares
33.5p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Lewis
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,722 Ordinary Shares
33.5p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Edward Jenkins
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|5,466 Ordinary Shares at 36p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|5 March 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Sloss
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|5,466 Ordinary Shares at 36p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|5 March 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market