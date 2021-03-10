Hand Sanitizer Market Size by Functional Ingredients to Reach Revenues of USD 11.4 Billion by 2021 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this hand sanitizer market report.

The hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at an incremental rate of around 595% during the period 2019-2022.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Rising awareness and consciousness toward hand hygiene is expected to boost the market for liquid hand sanitizers. Thus, the revenue for the liquid hand sanitizer segment is expected to witness incremental revenue USD 584 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period.

2.North America is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 150 million in the isopropyl alcohol-based hand sanitizer market during the forecast period with absolute growth of 152%.

3. Growing hygiene concerns and increasing contagious diseases are expected to drive the market for chlorine hand sanitizers. The chlorine hand sanitizer segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of 138% in terms of revenue and 62.91 million gallons from 2019 to 2026.

4. In 2019, the healthcare segment accounted for 62% share of the global hand sanitizer market and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 118% and 80% in terms of revenue and volume from 2019 to 2026.

5. In 2019, APAC followed Europe, and accounted for approximately 25% of the market share. APAC was led by China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India. The region is likely to account for around 25% market share in 2026 with recording incremental revenue of over USD 483 million.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, functional ingredient, end-user, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 6 key vendors and 39 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hand-sanitizer-market

Hand Sanitizer Market - Segmentation

Gel and liquid-based hand sanitizers are expected to dominate the market by revenue as well as volume. Formulated with ethyl alcohol, gel-based disinfectants can kill 99% of common germs within seconds. These products deliver the maximum coverage to the skin and spread evenly, thereby providing maximum against germs.

The revenue for quats hand sanitizers is likely to reach over $236 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 10%. The market is expected to grow due to the shift from alcoholic sanitizers to less alcoholic products due to alcoholic-based products' adverse effects. Europe is expected to generate an incremental growth of $26 million during the forecast period.

by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 10%. The market is expected to grow due to the shift from alcoholic sanitizers to less alcoholic products due to alcoholic-based products' adverse effects. is expected to generate an incremental growth of during the forecast period. The growing awareness of hand hygiene is expected to boost the market for alcoholic hand sanitizers in healthcare settings. Thus, the revenue is expected to reach over $2 billion by 2026. With such rising awareness about contagious infections and the importance of maintaining hand hygiene among individuals, hand sanitizer products in the healthcare sector have observed a rise.

Hand Sanitizer Market by Product

Gel-based

Liquid-based

Foam-based

Hand Wipes

Spray

Hand Sanitizer Market by End-user

Healthcare

Hospitality

Residential

Corporate

Government & Military

Education

Hand Sanitizer Market by Distribution Channels

Retail

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Departmental Stores & Discounters



Drug Stores



Other Retail Stores

Online/E-commerce Stores

Hand Sanitizer Market by Functional Ingredient

Alcohol-based

Ethyl Alcohol



Isopropyl Alcohol

Non-alcoholic

Quats



Chlorine/Iodophor



Others

Hand Sanitizer Market - Dynamics

The manufacturing of hand sanitizers is a simple and straightforward process. There are very few ingredients in hand sanitizers. To attract end-users, vendors have started investing in developing various variants of hand sanitizers, moving away from established traditional offerings to give end-users something unique. This led to the introduction of fragrant and scented hand sanitizers. Currently, there are several hand sanitizers available in the market with fragrances of fresh fruit, Japanese blossom, ocean breeze, spring blue, aloe, strawberry, orange, and grape, among others. Vendor innovations in developing hand sanitizers have resulted in the positive growth of the market. Vendors are using the fragrant ingredients certified by the International Fragrance Association (IFRA). IFRA-certified fragrances assure safety from harmful chemicals. However, there are various low-cost hand sanitizers available in the market that use non-certified fragrant ingredients such as neurotoxins, petrochemical and phthalates, and others. These hand sanitizers pose a greater risk to end-users.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Penetration of Internet

COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Market

Growth in Promotional Activities

Increasing Health Consciousness among Consumers

Hand Sanitizer Market - Geography

The penetration of hand sanitizers remains all-time high in the US and Canada. North America is likely to gain its share due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to account for a market share of 34% by 2026. The US is the largest market for hand sanitizers and hand hygiene solutions, and the increasing retail expansion has boosted the market revenue for the same. Healthcare is one of the largest contributors to the US economy, accounting for close to a fifth of the overall gross domestic product. Hence, the US offers vast opportunities for sanitizer vendors in terms of consumption and demand. The case has been so since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The natural landscape of North America strongly reflects its physical setting.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hand-sanitizer-market

By Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China & SAR

& SAR

Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Iran

Major Vendors

3M

GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever

Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

Bath & Body Works

Best Sanitizers

Chattem

Christeyns Food Hygiene

Cleenol Group

EcoHydra

Ecolab

Henkel

Kimberly-Clark

Kutol Products Company

Linkwell

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries

Nice-Pak Products

Safetec of America

The Himalaya Drug Company

Vectair Systems

Whiteley Corporation

Zoono Group

JSW Paints

Emami Limited

L'Oréal

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL)

Asian Paints

Luxor

LVMH

The Clorox Company

Kavit Polybind Private Limited

Cossmic Product Private Limited

Bo International

Radix Hi-Care Products

Kripa Pharma

EO Products

Edgewell Personal Care

SC Johnson

Apollo Health and Beauty Care

HARTMANN GROUP

Zidac Laboratories

Shangrao Chunyu Technology

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Liquid Hand Wash Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Professional Cleaning Services Market in the U.S.- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

COVID-19 Vaccine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2024

Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg