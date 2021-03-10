Kate Gladdin, The Teen Empowerment Coach, Is Teaching Students How To Foster Their Own Resilience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / The saying 'what doesn't kill us makes us stronger' is thrown around a lot these days, but Kate Gladdin is the true embodiment of it's strong sentiment. An international speaker, certified life coach, published author, podcast host and teen resilience specialist, Kate's journey has taken her from battling an eating disorder to being one of Australia's 100 Women of Influence. She's proud to have started the Nicole Fitzsimons Foundation with her family in honor of her sister who was killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand during 2012.

"I was determined to save others from this tragic fate, so I left my corporate career in 2013 to create a Travel Safety Education Program for Australian high schools that hits home the devastating consequences of risk taking in foreign countries. A campaign that I began as a devastated sister alone in my room, I'm so proud that it is now something that's strongly supported by the Australian Government and National Corporations," Kate says.

Five years later, Kate was handpicked to share her empowering message with young students in the United States. Described as 'eye-opening', 'life-changing' and 'unforgettably inspiring', her presentations have reached over 200,000 students at schools around America, Australia and New Zealand.

Kate's style of entrepreneurship is one with drive, purpose, and passion. While the skillset she uses is the same as other successful entrepreneurs in business, her goal is not to make money or fame for herself, but rather something larger.

"I think what makes me entrepreneurial is when I see a problem with something I care about, I am fiercely dedicated to doing everything within my power to find a solution to it. Even if you can't eradicate the problem entirely, I am all about focusing on what I can do to make a difference towards improving the situation as much as I can. When I discovered an Australian tourist dies in Thailand every 3 days due to accidents similar to my sister's, I was not okay with sitting back and letting that pain happen to more families. I was told "it's just the way it is', but I don't settle for that," Kate outlines.

As she traveled to share her message, she was met with many students that told her they couldn't be as strong as her, or be able to cope with her level of adversity. In that moment, Kate knew she had to pivot her focus to be not only on physical safety, but mental strength in order to build one of the most important life skills in her eyes - resilience.

"Life is going to be filled with the unexpected no matter what path you choose so we all need to understand how to manage our thoughts and emotions so we can feel more in control of our reaction to even the worst things that happens to us - because that's when we get the power to choose what comes next - just like I did with my sister's charity and not dwelling in victimhood," Kate says.

Kate is now living in the US as a certified life coach and spends her time teaching students not only that they have the ability to be resilient, but giving them the tools to actually live it out.

Her speaking engagements are compelling and powerful - and it's not just because of her Aussie accent. Kate is able to differentiate herself from other speakers because she spends all of her energy on the importance of her message, rather than wasting energy on making herself seem over-professional and polished. In fact, her authenticity is what draws so many to her - she appears grounded and real.

"I will take any chance I get to have a laugh and connect with my audience on a personal level. I am honest with my followers if I'm having a tough day and battling with self doubt or grief over missing my sister. I am also very open in sharing all about my life experiences - both the good, the bad and the painful ones - from battling an eating disorder, quitting my job to start my own career full time, or enduring long distance international love. I keep things real and not pretend to be something I'm not - and I think my followers and clients can really connect with that," Kate outlines.

Connect with Kate on her Instagram, and see what else she has to offer on her website.

