Averill Electric Company Inc.: Frank Averill Announces the Launch of His Professional Website

As a prominent figure in the construction landscape, Frank Averill hopes his website will serve as an informative source of information for those interested in the sector.

EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Frank Averill, the President and Founder of Averill Electric Company Inc., is pleased to announce the official launch of his professional website. With over twenty-five years of industry-related experience, Averill has built a reputation on the foundation of integrity, innovation, and change. Often referred to as an innovator in his field, Averill's passion stems from his innate desire to make a positive impact in the world.

Frank Averill took interest in construction at a young age. After graduating high school at seventeen, he continued his education at Massasoit Community College, where he obtained a degree in electrical engineering and business management.

After taking on a wide range of professional roles, Averill now successfully runs his own business, Averill Electric Company Inc., a privately-held electrical contracting firm based out of Easton, Massachusetts. As a self-motivated individual, Frank brings a high degree of passion and experience to every one of his projects.

Averill plans to regularly post blogs and articles, all with a strong focus on the construction industry,

"I am excited to officially launch my very own site" states Averill. "I think it will serve as an informative platform for those wanting to know more about my business and the sector in general."

Those interested in checking out the official site can do so here.

About Frank Averill

Frank Averill is the president and founder of Averill Electric Company Inc., an electrical contracting firm based out of Easton, Massachusetts. Recognizing the inefficiencies with construction projects, the company develops innovative solutions to streamline manufacturing and installation processes. With a strong commitment to excellence, Averill and his team of professionals possess the knowledge and resources necessary to compete in today's competitive marketplace.

Contact Information:

Frank Averill

news@frankaverill.com

https://frankaverill.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/averill-electric/about/

781.963.3698

SOURCE: Averill Electric Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634810/Frank-Averill-Announces-the-Launch-of-His-Professional-Website