ActivePure Technology: ActivePure Technologies Expands Senior Leadership

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / ActivePure Technologies LLC, a global provider of air purification products and technology focused on disinfection solutions for surface and airborne COVID-19, announces four new additions to its executive team to assist with the company's increased demand. Daniel Marsh is president of ActivePure Medical, Alex Waits is vice president of ActivePure Medical business development and sales, Marissa Ransdell is vice president of ActivePure Medical marketing and Clark Hood is vice president of ActivePure Technologies business development and sales.

The executives are based in Dallas at ActivePure Technologies' global headquarters. They report to Joe Urso, chairman and chief executive officer.

"ActivePure Technologies is making a significant investment in these new roles that will help us navigate this important time at ActivePure Technologies. This past year, ActivePure's global sales increased by 400 percent and more than a dozen new products were introduced to the market," Urso said. "The accomplishments that Dan, Alex, Marissa and Clark have made in their careers will certainly go a long way to accelerate the company's vision."

The rapid growth of the company can be primarily attributed to flagship brand ActivePure Technology. ActivePure, a NASA-based technology, is a patented air and surface disinfection technology used in more than 100 products to provide safe and clean environments reducing viruses and bacteria by almost 100 percent. It is the fastest-acting continuous solution available to reduce airborne contaminants and surface pathogens within 24 hours of installation. Based on certified space technology, ActivePure Technology works by safely creating and propelling powerful molecules, also known as ActivePure Molecules, into the air, which quickly seek and immediately deactivate pathogens on interior surfaces and in the air.

Recently, the company made significant announcements including:

In December 2020, the University of Texas Medical Branch confirmed the ActivePure Technology inside two of the company's portable units inactivates 99.9 percent of airborne SARS-CoV-2 viruses within three minutes and is awaiting final approval from the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

In September 2020, the Aerus Hydroxyl Blaster with ActivePure Technology demonstrated in an FDA-compliant laboratory MRI Global inactivates 93 percent of SARS-CoV-2 viruses on surfaces in three hours and 98 percent in six hours. It awaits final approval from the FDA for an EUA.

In June 2020, the ActivePure Medical Guardian was registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device after a two-year process.

In December 2020, ActivePure Medical began a two-year clinical trial with the Cleveland Clinic to study the impact of ActivePure Technology on surgical site infections.

Marsh has nearly 40 years of healthcare management experience. Previously, he worked at a global leader in infection prevention products and solutions PDI Healthcare, where he served as executive vice president/general manager. Under Marsh's leadership, the company became the leading provider of infection prevention solutions in both acute and non-acute healthcare settings. Previously, he created and ran Marsh Medical that specialized in developing and implementing integrated solutions for healthcare companies in need of business process and strategy improvement.

Waits previously served as the director of operations and philanthropy at Reach Out Honduras and has a background in commercial business and healthcare industry spaces. At Stryker Orthopaedics, he managed medical devices, pharmaceuticals and hospital operations. Waits also has experience with Medicaid managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, integrated delivery networks, integrated health networks and group purchasing organizations.

Ransdell joins the ActivePure Medical team as vice president of marketing. Ransdell has a successful track record in the medical industry and spent most of her career with a full-service healthcare development and management company with more than 30 locations, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and multi-specialty clinics. Most recently, she has served as senior director of marketing for an infection prevention company.

Hood was vice president of sales for VICIS, a technology company manufacturing the ZERO1 football helmet designed to mitigate forces incurred during impact in contact sports. Responsible for the business development and managing teams, he partnered with and established relationships with the NFL, CFL and NCAA programs. Hood also has experience in the medical technology space, primarily focusing on respiratory medical solutions and the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic and therapeutic cardiology products and services, and medical software technology.

ActivePure Technologies has been committed to providing quality products and technologies to create safe and clean indoor environments worldwide since 1924. ActivePure Technologies' nine brands include Aerus Enterprise Solutions, activeTek Environmental, Aerus Global, ActivePure Medical, ActivePure Technology, Allergy Buyers Club, Beyond by Aerus, The Pure Company and Vollara.

To learn more about ActivePure Technologies, visit ActivePure.com or ActivePureMedical.com or call (888) 214-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC:

Privately held ActivePure Technologies, LLC, is the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for health care and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, and hospitality and residential applications, since 1924. Additionally, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device.

