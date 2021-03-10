DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
/ Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung
NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
Should the Emergency Law no longer apply on 21 April 2021, the Company will not be able to hold the annual general meeting fully virtually and, therefore, the annual general meeting will then take place on the same date and at the same time both virtually via the virtual AGM Platform and with limited access in person at Dirk Hartogweg 14, 5928 LV Venlo (such meeting, the "Hybrid Meeting"). In the event that the annual general meeting must be held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting, the Company urges all its shareholders to carefully consider whether they wish to attend the annual general meeting in person at the venue in Venlo in view of possible health risks relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Company gives top priority to the health of its employees, shareholders and other stakeholders and, therefore, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to take part in the annual general meeting via the webcast on 21 April 2021 and vote virtually during the meeting, in each case via the Virtual AGM Platform, and not to attend the Hybrid Meeting in person. This way, the Hybrid Meeting can take place with only a limited number of core attendees and health risks for those attendees can be limited as much as possible. If the annual general meeting this year will need to be held in the form of the Hybrid Meeting, the Company will announce that on the Company's corporate website before 21 April 2021.
10.03.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|Dirk Hartogweg 14
|5928 LV Venlo
|Niederlande
|Telefon:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-Mail:
|carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y07
|Indizes:
|MDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1174735
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1174735 10.03.2021