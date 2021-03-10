Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Welcomes Dr. Vladislav Inozemtsev as Special Advisor to Russian Media Studies Project

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is honored to welcome renowned Russian economist and political scientist Dr. Vladislav Inozemtsev as a special advisor to MEMRI's Russian Media Studies Project.

Commenting on the beginning of his academic cooperation with MEMRI, Dr. Inozemtsev said: "I am hugely honored and privileged to accept the invitation to join MEMRI's team in the capacity of Special Advisor to MEMRI's Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP) and thus involve myself in the Institute's evolving Russia program." His full statements can be viewed here.

Dr. Inozemtsev is the director and founder of the Center for Post-Industrial Studies in Moscow and a member of the Scientific Council of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC). Until 2016, he chaired and taught at the Department of World Economy at Moscow State Lomonosov University's Faculty of Public Governance, and also taught at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

From December 2011 to March 2012, Dr. Inozemtsev was a senior adviser to then-Russian presidential candidate Mikhail Prokhorov and drafted Prokhorov's presidential platform. He served as a member of the Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation from 2013 to 2016, and from 2013 to 2014 was a senior member of the Russian center-liberal party Civilian Power. Between 2013 and 2019, Dr. Inozemtsev served as Senior and Distinguished Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C., at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna, at the Polish Institute for Advanced Studies in Warsaw, and at the German Council for Foreign Affairs in Berlin.

Dr. Inozemtsev has authored more than 20 books, which have been translated into English, French, Chinese and Polish, as well as numerous articles published in Russia and abroad. He has contributed articles to leading newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Le Monde, Financial Times, The Independent, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, La Razon, La Repubblica, Gazeta Wyborcza, and on various media outlets, including Project Syndicate.

Dr. Inozemtsev adds: "In joining MEMRI's team, I hope to avoid the most typical shortcomings of current Russia studies. I will do my best to depict 21st-century Russia as it is - as a truly unique social system that should not be regarded as some 'deviation' from any possible 'norm' (à la 'imperfect democracy' or 'soft authoritarianism') and that must be studied by looking deep into its social fabric... As time passes, MEMRI's readers will draw their own conclusion as to whether I have succeeded or not."

ABOUT THE RUSSIAN MEDIA STUDIES PROJECT

The methods and approaches of MEMRI's research in the Arab and Muslim world are applicable to other global areas. In January 2016, MEMRI launched the Russian Media Studies Project, expanding coverage to Russia by launching the Russian Media Studies Project. This project publishes translations from Russian media in addition to original analysis, focusing on the discourse within the Russian political and defense community as the country further expands its role and influence throughout the Middle East.

Subscribe to receive emails from the Russian Media Studies Project here.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI In the Media - www.memriinthemedia.org

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634825/MEMRI-Welcomes-Dr-Vladislav-Inozemtsev-as-Special-Advisor-to-Russian-Media-Studies-Project