Regener Eyes: First-in-Class Biologic Eye Drop Regener-Eyes Announces New Clinical Advisory Board Member Dr. Sandra Cremers

PALM HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Regener-Eyes®, a leading first-in-class biologic eye drop made of naturally-occurring cytokines and growth factors, today announced the addition of Sandra Lora Cremers, MD, FACS to its Clinical Advisory Board.

"We are excited to have Dr. Sandra Cremers join our clinical advisory board. She is a highly respected eye care professional, a fellow with the American College of Surgeons, specializing in cataract and pterygium surgery, who will bring valuable insight to our company's efforts," commented C. Randall Harrell, M.D., CEO and Founder of Regener-Eyes®. "We are honored to add Dr. Sandra Cremers to our existing board alongside our other impressive members, Dr. Marguerite McDonald, Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, Dr. Paul Karpecki, Dr. Walt Whitley, Dr. Scott Schacter, Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, Dr. Art Epstein and Dr. Choate."

Dr. Sandra Cremers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. She is affiliated with Suburban Hospital. Dr. Cremers anchors the Visionary Eye Doctor team and is a widely respected and experienced researcher and clinician in dry eye disease, having spent a decade at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Eye and Ear infirmary. She is a fellow with the American College of Surgeons, specializing in cataract and pterygium surgery.

About Regener-Eyes®

Regener-Eyes® is a sterile biologic eye drop made of anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors. These types of proteins have been shown to reduce inflammation and stimulate the ocular surface to heal, repair, and regenerate. If you have patients that are not responding to current dry eye drugs, amniotic membrane intolerant, or having issues with blood serum tears, many physicians are finding success with Regener-Eyes® as a new option. For more information on our first in class biologic eye drop, please visit us at www.mydryeyes.org, follow us Instagram, like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn.

