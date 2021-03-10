AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Ventures Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 5, 2021, it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of CAD $849,999.90.

In consideration, the Company issued 5,666,666 Units at a price of CAD $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $849,999.90. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant having an exercise price of CAD $0.25 per Share and a term of 36 months from the date of closing of the private placement (each a "Unit Warrant"). All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period.

The lead investor in this private placement is ThreeD Capital Inc., a Canadian-based venture capital firm led by Mr. Sheldon Inwentash, focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD Capital Inc. invested $525,000 for 3,500,000 Units. Mr. Inwentash also personally invested $300,000 for 2,000,000 Units.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for general working capital purposes.

"We are extremely excited to have Sheldon Inwentash and his company, ThreeD Capital, invest in AMPD," said Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD Ventures Inc. "We see many synergies between AMPD and ThreeD Capital's portfolio of companies and are pleased that Sheldon recognizes the value that we anticipate we can generate with AMPD's High-Performance Computing at the Edge approach."

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high performance cloud and compute solutions for low latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis, and visualization.

