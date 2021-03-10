Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners to Present Data from Localized Immune Agonist (MP0317), T-cell Engager, and Peptide-MHC Immunotherapy Programs at AACR Annual Meeting

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021. Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced the upcoming presentation of four posters with data supporting three of the company's immunotherapy programs at the American Academy for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting running April 10-15, 2021.
Accepted abstract titles include:
MP0317 (targeting CD40 and FAP)
- MP0317, a FAPxCD40 targeting multi-specific DARPin® therapeutic, drives immune activation and leads to macrophage repolarization in vitro and ex vivo
T-cell engager programs
- Novel multi-specific DARPin® T-cell engager with an improved therapeutic window to overcome dose-limiting toxicities in AML therapies
- A solution to T-cell engager toxicity: An anti-CD3 Prodrug DARPin® (CD3-PDD) shows no toxicity, but potent anti-tumor activity in a humanized mouse model
Peptide-MHC program
- Application of the DARPin® technology for specific targeting of tumor-associated MHC class I: peptide complexes
