Become an I'Milky Boba-rista From the Comfort of Your Own Home

I'Milky Has Revolutionized the DIY Trend With an At-Home Kit That Allows Customers To Build Their Own Bubble Tea From the Comfort of Their Own Kitchen.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / In wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, I'Milky has brought its delicious and signature drinks to the comfort of your own home but with a twist. Its DIY kit contains a bubble tea of your choosing with easy instructions to follow to make the tea that one has been dreaming of.

With its loyal customers in mind, I'Milky's DIY kits take the experience from its store to its customer's very own kitchen. The kit immerses the customers in the shoes of an I'Milky tea-rista.







From creating the boba pearls to choosing a personalized milk option, I'Milky allows its customers to build and assemble the bubble tea within its own walls.



I'Milky manager, M.Lam, comments on its DIY Kit launch: "We came out with these kits for our customers. We would like to let everyone have the opportunity to drink our bubble tea, even if they want to do it from home. Anyone can enjoy our bubble tea during the pandemic and quarantine."



The DIY kits come in different varieties of bubble tea to match your mood such as Green Tea, Black Tea, and Brown Sugar Milk. Each DIY experience will take your tastebuds on a five-star bubble tea journey.



I'Milky's most popular kit, the Brown Sugar Bubble Milk, is a signature drink that emphasizes the silky drizzle of natural cane sugar mixed with fresh boba and milk.

This trio of ingredients harmonizes together to create a single standout beverage that is customizable and able to be re-created with the ease of an I'Milky bubble tea DIY kit.

Upon the initial unboxing of a Brown Sugar Bubble Milk kit, feelings of wonder and excitement arise. Two bags of bubbles followed by the bottles of brown sugar make for a great time and an even better boba.



The Do-It-Yourself trend is in full swing and I'Milky is right in the middle of it. From the three delicious options, bubble tea has never been more convenient or customizable. To be one step closer to becoming an at-home bubble tea-rista, visit: https://www.imilkyusa.com/

About I'Milky



I'Milky's philosophy is to keep flavors natural and authentic. It is in this simplicity that they find joy. Discard all traditional artificial, chemically added ingredients. I'Milky carefully selects 100% natural and healthy raw materials. It also hand picks tea leaves for its bubble teas. I'Milky insists on supporting farmers by ordering fresh milk daily.



