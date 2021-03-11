Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021
(Kurs-)Zeitbombe?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2021 | 07:05
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Samsung sign patent licensing agreement for video standards

Press Release

Nokia and Samsung sign patent licensing agreement
for video standards
Agreement covers use of Nokia's inventions in video standards

11 March 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Samsung sign patent licensing agreement.

Nokia announced today that it has signed a patent license agreement with Samsung, which covers the use of Nokia's innovations in video standards. Under the agreement, Samsung will make royalty payments to Nokia. The terms of the agreement remain confidential between the parties.

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Samsung which further validates Nokia's decades-long investments to R&D and contributions to multimedia and video technology standards."

Over the course of more than 30 years, Nokia has contributed significantly to multimedia and video research and the development of industry standards. The work of Nokia's engineers in the field of video research and standardization has been recognized with numerous international awards, including four Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards.

Nokia's industry-leading patent portfolio is built on more than €129 billion invested in R&D over the past two decades and is composed of around 20,000 patent families, including over 3,500 patent families declared essential to 5G. Nokia contributes its inventions to open standards in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Companies can license and use these technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in R&D.

Additional resources

·Webpage: Licensinghttps://www.nokia.com/licensing/

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world's intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies. With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies. Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
