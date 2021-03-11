Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners Nominates Agnete Fredriksen for Election to Its Board of Directors

Acknowledged innovation leader with deep scientific and business expertise in immunotherapy, oncology and infectious diseases

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced the nomination of Agnete Fredriksen, Ph.D., to the Company's Board of Directors proposed for election at the 2021 Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2021.

"We are pleased to propose Agnete for election to our Board of Directors during a time of growth and development for Molecular Partners, as we lay the foundations for an infectious diseases portfolio and new technologies for next-generation cancer immunotherapies to fruition," said Bill Burns, chairman of the Molecular Partners Board of Directors. "We look forward to benefiting from her breadth of expertise across our deepening portfolio as we continue to expand the capabilities of our DARPin® platform."

Agnete Fredriksen, Ph.D., is a co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Vaccibody AS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. With prior roles at Affitech AS and Medinnova AS, Agnete's focus is on developing vaccines from idea to clinical development. She is the author of numerous scientific papers in the field of immunology, immunotherapy and vaccines, and has been awarded several patents in the field of immunotherapy. She holds an MSc and a Ph.D. from the Institute of Immunology, Rikshospitalet Medical Center in Oslo, Norway.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

For more information see www.molecularpartners.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MolecularPrtnrs.

