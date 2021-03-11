CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument JMLP IE00BKPTXQ89 HANETF-A.M.E.D. EOD ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021The instrument JMLP IE00BKPTXQ89 HANETF-A.M.E.D. EOD ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument 2MN FR0011584549 MONTAG.NEIGE DEVEL.EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument 2MN FR0011584549 MONTAG.NEIGE DEVEL.EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument TK6 GB00B4YCDF59 TALK TALK TELECOM LS-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument TK6 GB00B4YCDF59 TALK TALK TELECOM LS-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument R2K GB00B0YG1K06 RESTAURANT GRP LS-,28125 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021The instrument R2K GB00B0YG1K06 RESTAURANT GRP LS-,28125 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021The instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument ODDB JE00B3DCF752 ATRIUM EUROPE.R.E. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021The instrument ODDB JE00B3DCF752 ATRIUM EUROPE.R.E. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021The instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument N1U US6475811070 NEW ORIENT.EDU.+TEC.ADR/1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument N1U US6475811070 NEW ORIENT.EDU.+TEC.ADR/1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument 26C US63016Q1022 NANTKWEST INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument 26C US63016Q1022 NANTKWEST INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument IO8N US4620442073 ION GEOPHYSIC. NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument IO8N US4620442073 ION GEOPHYSIC. NEW DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument 3CPA US98421U1088 XIAOMI CORP. UNSP.ADR/ 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument 3CPA US98421U1088 XIAOMI CORP. UNSP.ADR/ 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument 885 CA5791761086 MCAN MORTGAGE CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument 885 CA5791761086 MCAN MORTGAGE CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument US6933662057 PICO HLDGS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021The instrument US6933662057 PICO HLDGS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument COJ SE0006504593 COMBIGENE AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument COJ SE0006504593 COMBIGENE AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument 48H GB00BKX9C181 CALISEN PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument 48H GB00BKX9C181 CALISEN PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument 1V7 CA92743Q1019 VINERGY CANNABIS CAP.INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument 1V7 CA92743Q1019 VINERGY CANNABIS CAP.INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument CA0037931064 ABRAPLATA RES.CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021The instrument CA0037931064 ABRAPLATA RES.CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument GEY CH0114405324 GARMIN LTD NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument GEY CH0114405324 GARMIN LTD NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument 285 GG00BGJYPP46 CHRYSALIS INVESTMENTS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021The instrument 285 GG00BGJYPP46 CHRYSALIS INVESTMENTS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument 804 SE0009722465 ZAPLOX AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument 804 SE0009722465 ZAPLOX AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.03.2021:Das Instrument 3JC CA20731T1003 CONIC METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.03.2021The instrument 3JC CA20731T1003 CONIC METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2021