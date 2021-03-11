DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: TELL ME WHY, NOMINATED TO THE 2021 PÉGASES AND BAFTA GAMES AWARDS - EPISODE 1 IS NOW FREE!

March 11, 2021. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games and Xbox Game Studios, a division of Microsoft, are pleased to announce that Tell Me WhyTM, is nominated in 5 categories at the Pégases 2021, as well as in the "Game Beyond Entertainment" category of the prestigious BAFTA Games Awards 2021.



Tell Me WhyTM nominated in 5 categories at the Pégases 2021

Organized by the Académie française des Arts et Techniques du jeu vidéo, the ceremony will take place on March 17 in digital format and will honor the best video games of the past year.

Tell Me WhyTM, which has already received several awards and critical acclaim, is nominated in the following categories:

Best video game

Best message-bearer game

Best game setting

Best character



Tell Me WhyTM nominated in "Game Beyond Entertainment" category at the BAFTA Games Awards

The annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Games Awards ceremony will be held on March 25 at a digital event and will celebrate the very best of games of 2020. The "Game Beyond Entertainment" category recognizes credible and authentic content, through the emotional impact it generates, the themes it addresses and the innovative use of our medium to explore and deliver strong positive messages, beyond pure video game entertainment.



DONTNOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert said: "We are very proud and honored to be nominated again for the 2021 Pégases and BAFTA, this time for Tell Me Why! These 6 nominations are a strong recognition for the teams of the game, and more generally for the quality of the studio's work, whose constant commitment has allowed the creation of a widely successful adventure game with strong and impactful messages."



The first chapter of this three-part series is now available for free on Xbox One, Windows and Steam.

Tell Me WhyTM is a mysterious and intimate tale of twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan who reunite after many years apart. They discover that they still share a strong and supernatural bond that allows them to interact with memories from the past. Set in the imaginary town of Delos Crossing, Alaska, Tell Me WhyTM features realistic characters and mature themes. As you explore the twins' past, your choices will affect their relationship and the strength of the bond between them, while shaping the course of their lives.

Tell Me WhyTM, developed by DONTNOD and published by Xbox Game Studios, is also the first game from a major studio and publisher, in which the player plays a transgender protagonist: Tyler Ronan. From casting to character design, Microsoft and DONTNOD are committed to making Tyler's story as authentic and meaningful as possible for members of gender minorities. Throughout development, the teams also worked with the support of GLAAD, an organization dedicated to LGBTQ portrayal in the media.

Tell Me WhyTM consists of three chapters available via the Xbox Game Pass and for purchase on Xbox One, Windows and Steam.

***

Visit Tell Me WhyTM official website: www.tellmewhygame.com

DONTNOD official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DONTNOD.Entertainment/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DONTNOD_Ent

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com



DONTNOD Entertainment

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com

ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mZualMloYmiWnptqZZVra2JsmZqWmmPKmWOYmJWck5+UcG1lnJtnaZfJZm9plm5u

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68198-communique_dontnod_tell-me-why-nomination-et-1er-episode-gratuit-vdef-uk.pdf