Kitron ASA: Kitron to provide strategic business update

(2021-03-11) As previously announced, Kitron plans to present an update on the company's operations and progress towards its strategic and financial targets and ambitions during a capital markets presentation on 17 March.



The presentation will be webcast at 12:00 noon CET and will be hosted by CEO Peter Nilsson and other members of group management. The presentation is expected to last about an hour and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Please use the following link for the event:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210317_3/

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

