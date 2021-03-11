Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
(Kurs-)Zeitbombe?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Frankfurt
10.03.21
09:04 Uhr
1,702 Euro
+0,014
+0,83 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7041,77008:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2021 | 08:05
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron to provide strategic business update

(2021-03-11) As previously announced, Kitron plans to present an update on the company's operations and progress towards its strategic and financial targets and ambitions during a capital markets presentation on 17 March.

The presentation will be webcast at 12:00 noon CET and will be hosted by CEO Peter Nilsson and other members of group management. The presentation is expected to last about an hour and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Please use the following link for the event:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210317_3/

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com



KITRON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.