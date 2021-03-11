Chemesis International Inc. Announces Brand & Product Partnership with Pipe Dream Kitchen

Pipe Dream Kitchen Creates a Variety of CBD Infused Snacks - Protein Bars, Gourmet Nuts, Specialty Chocolates, As Well as Innovative Products Like CBD Strips and Sprays.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") (CNSX:CSI)(OTC PINK:CADMF)(FRA:CWAB) is pleased to announce a brand and product partnership with Pipe Dream Kitchen, LLC ("PDK") and their portfolio of CBD based snacks and gourmet products.

Pipe Dream Kitchen creates a variety of CBD-infused snacks under its Chef Roc brand, including protein bars, gourmet nuts, and specialty chocolates. Pipe Dream Kitchen strives for functional yet fun, nutritious but delicious products. Its CeReen line of CBD products include teas and other relaxing edibles. The founders have over 80 years of combined experience in the food and beverage industry, ranging from farm to table, allowing PDK to create CBD-infused snacks that don't sacrifice taste for efficacy.

Steve Cassarino, chief culinary officer, known as "Chef Roc" is a celebrity chef and entertainer with over 30 years of professional experience in the kitchen, and more than 20 years of exposure on both locally and nationally broadcasted television programs. Steve has extensive experience in food product development. He has created new products for some of the biggest international brands including Burger King, Pizza Hut, and Haagen Dazs. In recent years, his focus has been on the artful combination of health supplements and food products.

Jim Webb, president of Pipe Dream Kitchen, believes "It's a partnership of passion. Pipe Dream Kitchen's unique CBD creations flow to customers through the innovative retail solutions of Chemesis. We are excited to be able to showcase our unique products in Chemesis' vending AI solutions."

Chemesis' partnership will allow the company to leverage PDK's strong culinary background to continue to bring quality CBD products to the market while leveraging PDK's R&D around new CBD-based products. This will allow the Company to expand into the fastest moving category in the market, by partnering with a supplier with a strong background in product development and capabilities to collaborate on new innovative products.

"The partnership with Pipe Dream Kitchen brings an incredible set of products that are formulated by a world-class culinary team," said President of Chemesis, Josh Rosenberg. "We believe consumers want high-quality CBD products and will eventually build strong consumer and brand loyalty."

About Chemesis International Inc.:

Chemesis International Inc. (CNSX:CSI) (OTC PINK:CADMF) is a U.S.-focused multi-state cannabis company, that is focused on providing an artificially intelligent (AI) based retail solution. The Company currently holds exclusive rights to an AI-based kiosk that can be deployed in high traffic areas such as, shopping malls, stadiums, transit hubs, workplaces, and large corporate headquarters.

Chemesis holds exclusive rights to the VICKI Intelligent Self-Checkout retail solution for the sale of cannabis products across North America. Powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, VICKI is a modern replacement for traditional vending experiences and the first retail solution.

