Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - BlockchainK2 Corp. wholly owned subsidiary Amplify Games (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2)("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that they have joined the largest association of companies promoting blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFT's) within the gaming industry: the BGA or the Blockchain Game Alliance.

Amplify Games will be joining over 180 fellow BGA members, including Ubisoft, Atari, and AMD.

"Blockchain technology brings broader choice, security and flexibility to both gamers and publishers," said Joerg Roskowetz, Head of Blockchain Technology, AMD. "Next-generation blockchain game platforms will give gamers access to exclusive online content, and provide new ways for them to truly own it. They will also provide game publishers with new channels to distribute digital game content."

As one of those new channels to distribute digital games and game content, Amplify Games will contribute to the mission of the Blockchain Game Alliance by releasing a blockchain-based platform to connect game studios and influencers as well as enhance gamers' experiences on platforms they already use. Amplify is a platform targeted squarely at the mainstream gaming audience, where they can see the benefits of blockchain and NFT's without needing to dramatically change how they are already engage with the games they play.

"Amplify Games' storefronts and influencer network can be an ideal gateway for mainstream gamers to be exposed, for the first time, to the true power and opportunities afforded by blockchain and NFT's in a comfortable and familiar environment." said Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games.

Amplify Games' inclusion into the BGA will enable new partnerships with blockchain technologies companies and inclusion of new game titles on the Amplify platform through relationships with game studio members.

About Blockchain Game Alliance

The Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) is a coalition of over 180 game and blockchain companies committed to advocating for blockchain technology within the game industry. Their goal is to spread awareness about blockchain technologies and encourage adoption by highlighting their potential to foster new ways to create, publish, play, and build strong communities around games. The BGA also provides an open forum for individuals and companies to share knowledge and collaborate, create common standards, establish best practices, and network.

For More information on the BGA, please visit:

http://www.blockchaingamealliance.org/

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain and NFT's can provide to meet those needs is what will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of huge opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information Amplify Games please visit: www.amplifygames.io.

For further information, please contact Tony Caputo, CEO

Tony@amplifygames.io

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company owns a gaming platform Amplify Games Inc changing the way video games are distributed and promoted. BlockchainK2 is also invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The company's wholly owned subsidiary iRecover Inc is working to implement the findings and principles of behaviorism, social neurodevelopment, and behavioral economics in a blockchain based application to support individuals recovering from addiction. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

For further information, please contact: Sergei Stetsenko, CEO 604-630-8746

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements", including information concerning the intentions, plans and future action of the Company described herein. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of a public company, currently with limited business and financial resources, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's continuous disclosure record available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76847