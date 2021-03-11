Anzeige
WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 Ticker-Symbol: 13T1 
Stuttgart
11.03.21
08:17 Uhr
41,800 Euro
+0,400
+0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC GDR REG S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC GDR REG S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,60043,80009:30
Dow Jones News
11.03.2021 | 08:31
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TCS Group Holding PLC reports record net profit in FY'20; announces dividend plans for FY'21 and guidance for FY'21

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) 
TCS Group Holding PLC reports record net profit in FY'20; announces dividend plans for FY'21 and guidance for FY'21 
11-March-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
TCS Group Holding PLC reports record net profit in FY'20; announces dividend plans for FY'21 and guidance for FY'21 
 
  - Total revenues grew 21% to RUB 195.8bn in FY'20 (FY'19: RUB 161.9bn) 
  - Net profit rose 22% to RUB 44.2bn in FY'20 (FY'19: RUB 36.1bn) 
  - Non-credit business lines amounted to a record 37% of revenues and 37% of net profit 
  - Total customers reached 13.3mn in FY'20 (FY'19: 10.2mn) 
 
LIMASSOL, CYPRUS - 11 March 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff", "We", the "Group", the 
"Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today 
announces its consolidated IFRS results for the three months and twelve months ended 31 December 2020. 
 
Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff Group, commented: 
"Despite its challenges, 2020 proved to be yet another year of record profit for us - we reported net profit of RUB 
44.2 billion, beating our full-year guidance. Tinkoff was quick to adjust to changing consumer preferences, which 
helped both our credit and non-credit business lines go from strength to strength. 
We retained our strong growth momentum with the total number of customers reaching 13.3 million, up from 10.2 million a 
year ago. This solidified Tinkoff's position as Russia's third largest bank by the number of active customers and its 
largest digital-only player in the financial sector. This puts us firmly on track to expand our customer base to more 
than 20 million over the next three years. Our engagement with each customer continues to deepen, with average products 
per customers growing from 1.3 at the end of 2019 to 1.4 at the end of 2020, despite strong growth of the customer 
base. 
Our non-credit businesses reached new heights, underpinned by the popularity of our financial and lifestyle offering. 
These business lines, which include our current account Tinkoff Black, Tinkoff Investments brokerage platform, Tinkoff 
Business and Tinkoff Acquiring, generated RUB 73.0 billion of revenues (up 47% year-on-year and representing 37% of 
total revenue) and RUB 20.6 billion of profit before tax (up 2.5x YoY and representing 37% of total profit before tax). 
You can see this in much more detail now thanks to our new financial segmental breakdown. 
Tinkoff Black revenue grew by 41% year-on-year to RUB 21.2 billion. This business has become by far our largest 
customer acquisition channel and the locomotive of our growth.  We increased the number of total Tinkoff Black 
customers by 2.9 million in 2020 alone from 4.7 million to 7.5 million, and our growth is further accelerating. These 
customers are highly digital, highly engaged, and we have confidence that they will be using more and more of our 
ecosystem as time goes on. 
Tinkoff Investments has blasted into outer space as the brokerage platform reached another milestone of over 1.25 
million total customers by the end of 2020 and generated revenues amounting to RUB 8.1 billion, an over eightfold 
increase. In December, Tinkoff Investment's active customer base represented more than 60% of all active customers on 
the Moscow Exchange - a remarkable result. 
Tinkoff Business posted revenues and profit before tax of RUB 11.5 billion and RUB 5.6 billion respectively in 2020, a 
17% and 71% respective increase from the previous year. We are visibly moving into the medium-sized company segment 
through solutions such as accounting software, tax reporting, website creators, CRM tools and much more. 
Tinkoff Acquiring's revenues and profit before tax grew to RUB 11.2 billion and RUB 2.3 billion respectively in 2020, a 
33% and 79% respective increase from the previous year, as e-commerce adoption accelerated and more and more businesses 
looked to Tinkoff for their customer service and expertise in C2B payments. 
We recently announced the launch of Tinkoff Checkout, a one-stop shop that enables companies to take care of all of 
their online and offline payment needs. It will combine existing Tinkoff payment technologies and new solutions, 
including services provided by Tinkoff's CloudPayments. 
Our credit business grew despite the challenging environment: we increased the total number of customers with credit 
products to 6.9 million with net loans rising 14%, even as we retained our conservative approach to lending. Our share 
of Russia's short-term retail credit market increased to 8.6% as of 1 January 2021, consolidating our position as the 
second largest player in this segment. 
Our ROE remained above 40% in 2020, as we continued to deliver profitable growth." 
Stanislav Bliznyuk, SVP, Head of Business Development, added: 
"Throughout 2020 we continued to innovate, launching new products and improving existing services. For the first time 
in our history, the number of non-credit product customers exceeded the number of credit product customers. 
We launched Tinkoff Pro, a financial subscription that allows customers to use products and privileges of Tinkoff 
ecosystem and its partners on special terms. We have ambitious targets for this product to enhance retention and 
increase the LTV of our customers. As of the end of 2020, we already had over 150,000 Tinkoff Pro subscribers. 
In 2020, Tinkoff became the largest player in the Central Bank's Faster Payments System thanks to our continued efforts 
to build out support and integration in the Tinkoff ecosystem. 
Tinkoff Mobile unveiled a new version 2.0 of our trailblazing voice assistant Oleg, which enables customers to create 
their own mobile concierge with customizable features, including the assistant's voice and name. 
Altogether these and many more innovations enabled us to increase the number of monthly active users (MAU) across our 
main interfaces from 6.0 mn to 9.3 mn. 
I am pleased to note that our efforts were recognised by the international community. Tinkoff was named the world's 
Best Consumer Digital Bank and honoured with multiple other category wins at Global Finance's Digital Bank Awards 
2020.Tinkoff was also recognised as Russia's Best-Performing Bank Overall by The Banker magazine, which scored 
Tinkoff's 2020 performance in the areas of growth, profitability, operational efficiency, asset quality, return on 
risk, liquidity, soundness and leverage. 
Our robust performance is made possible by our deep bench of first-rate talent, attracted to Tinkoff's unique corporate 
culture and its ability to foster innovation, while driving solid results. Tinkoff was recognised among Russia's Top 3 
Employers for 2020, according to Forbes." 
 
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING REVIEW 
RUB bn                            4Q'20  4Q'19 Change    FY'20 FY'19 Change 
Credit accounts acquired (mn pcs) 1.5    1.1   33%       4.3   4.3   0.3% 
Net margin                        26.9   24.0  +12.5%    104.7 87.9  +19.1% 
Net margin after provisions       21.5   16.5  +30.7%    65.4  61.5  +6.3% 
Profit before tax                 15.6   13.4  +16.3%    56.2  45.5  +23.5% 
Net profit                        12.3   11.0  +12.0%    44.2  36.1  +22.4% 
Return on equity                  40.5%  49.0% -8.6 p.p. 40.6% 55.9% -15.3 p.p. 
Net interest margin               16.45% 20.5% -4.0 p.p. 18.2% 22.0% -3.8 p.p. 
Cost of risk                      5.7%   8.1%  -2.5 p.p. 10.0% 8.5%  +1.5 p.p. 
RUB bn                               31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Change 
Total assets                         859.3       580.0       +48.1% 
Net loans and advances to customers  376.5       329.2       +14.4% 
Share of NPLs                        10.4%       9.1%        +1.3 p.p. 
Cash and treasury portfolio          374.8       190.7       +96.5% 
Total liabilities                    732.3       483.9       +51.3% 
Customer accounts                    626.8       411.6       +52.3% 
Total equity                         127.0       96.1        +32.2% 
Tier 1 capital ratio                 17.8%       19.1%       -1.3 p.p. 
Total capital ratio                  17.8%       19.1%       -1.3 p.p. 
CBR N1.0 (capital adequacy ratio)    13.1%       12.1%       +1.0 p.p.

In 4Q'20, the Group's total revenue grew by 17% year-on-year to RUB 53.1 bn (4Q'19: RUB 45.6 bn). Gross interest income increased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 32.6 bn (4Q'19: RUB 30.4 bn), driven primarily by loan portfolio growth.

Gross yield decreased to 30.3% in 4Q'20 (4Q'19: 32.3%), mainly as a result of the declining interest rate environment and changes in the loan mix. The interest yield on the Group's securities portfolio decreased to 5.0% (4Q'19: 6.4%), in connection with declining rouble interest rates.

In 4Q'20, despite the significant increase over the last 12 months in our customer base and account balances, interest expense decreased by 12.8% year-on-year to RUB 5.2 bn (4Q'19: RUB 5.9 bn). This was driven by a continued decline in our cost of borrowing from 5.6% in 4Q'19 to 3.3% in 4Q'20, due to a gradual decrease in deposit rates (consistent with market rate decreases) and a growing share of current accounts in the funding mix.

In 4Q'20 net margin grew by 12.5% year-on-year to RUB 26.9 bn (4Q'19: RUB 24.0 bn), primarily as a result of our growing loan portfolio.

Cost of risk fell to 5.7% 4Q'20 from 8.1% in 4Q'19. Our risk-adjusted net interest margin rose from 13.1% in 3Q'20 to 13.2% on 4Q'20 (4Q'19: 14.1%).

Our non-credit business lines continue to deliver an increasing share of our revenue and bottom line thanks to growth of the customer base, our widened range of product offerings and continued monetisation efforts. In 4Q'20 non-credit revenue represented 43% of the Group's revenue and 27% of the Group's profit before tax.

