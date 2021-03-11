Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
11.03.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes CoinShares International Limited to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 11, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
CoinShares International Limited AB's shares (short name CS) commences today on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Financial Services
sector. CoinShares International Limited is the 16th company to be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

The CoinShares Group is a pioneer in digital asset investing. The team launched
the world's first regulated bitcoin investment fund in 2014, offered the
world's first bitcoin based securities on a regulated exchange in 2015, and
have built investment firms in commodities and now digital assets. CoinShare's
mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem while serving as
trusted partners for their clients. They have spent the last seven years
building products and services to meet their clients' needs - from individuals
to institutions. 

"Today's listing of CoinShares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market
represents a major and exciting milestone for our company," said Jean-Marie
Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares. "We will continue to strive to bring trust and
transparency to the digital asset class and look forward to welcoming our new
shareholders into the CoinShares family as we bring further innovative products
and services to the digital asset ecosystem." 

"We are happy to welcome CoinShares to the First North Growth Market," said
Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Companies like CoinShares
offers a new way to operate in the financial services segment. Crypto assets
and currencies are fascinating assets and are likely to become more mainstream.
We look forward to follow CoinShares on their continued growth journey." 

CoinShares International Limited has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as
Certified Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
