Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes CoinShares International Limited to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 11, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in CoinShares International Limited AB's shares (short name CS) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Financial Services sector. CoinShares International Limited is the 16th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. The CoinShares Group is a pioneer in digital asset investing. The team launched the world's first regulated bitcoin investment fund in 2014, offered the world's first bitcoin based securities on a regulated exchange in 2015, and have built investment firms in commodities and now digital assets. CoinShare's mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem while serving as trusted partners for their clients. They have spent the last seven years building products and services to meet their clients' needs - from individuals to institutions. "Today's listing of CoinShares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market represents a major and exciting milestone for our company," said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares. "We will continue to strive to bring trust and transparency to the digital asset class and look forward to welcoming our new shareholders into the CoinShares family as we bring further innovative products and services to the digital asset ecosystem." "We are happy to welcome CoinShares to the First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Companies like CoinShares offers a new way to operate in the financial services segment. Crypto assets and currencies are fascinating assets and are likely to become more mainstream. We look forward to follow CoinShares on their continued growth journey." CoinShares International Limited has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com