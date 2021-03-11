BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Change of Interests of Director
London, March 11
AIM and Media Release
11 March 2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Change of Interests of Director
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that Executive Director - Operations & Development, Mr Colin Bwye, sold 896,820 ordinary shares in Base Resources at a weighted average price of A$0.3156 per share between 8 March 2021 and 10 March 2021 (inclusive).
The proceeds of the sale will be used by Mr Bwye to fund his future Australian income tax liability arising from the recent exercise of his 2017 cycle vested performance rights1 and for personal financial planning.
The security holdings of Mr Bwye and other employees classified as "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" for the purposes of the United Kingdom's Market Abuse Regulation, as at the date of this announcement, are set out below.
|Name
|Holding of performance rights*
|Holding of shares
(direct and indirect)
|Tim Carstens (Managing Director)
|8,410,908
|8,442,833
|Colin Bwye (Executive Director)
|8,410,908
|7,199,238
|Kevin Balloch
|2,855,253
|3,039,313
|Andre Greyling
|2,760,931
|4,193,966
|Stephen Hay
|3,001,249
|1,697,999
|Chadwick Poletti
|2,576,797
|1,448,859
* Performance rights issued under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan, which remain unvested and therefore subject to vesting conditions.
[Note (1): Refer to Base Resources' market announcement "Exercise of LTIP performance rights"released on 24 February 2021, which is available athttps://baseresources.com.au/investors/announcements/.]
