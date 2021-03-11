American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Steps for Determining the Best Self-Directed IRA Option

ASHEVILE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / For investors who want to use a Self-Directed IRA for retirement, what is the best way to proceed? Is it to open an account and hope for the best, immediately moving into investing? Or is it researching the different types of accounts available first? A recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, recently tackled these questions by detailing the steps for determining the best Self-Directed IRA option.

The article broke down into two chief steps. The first step, called "Do Your Homework," dealt with getting familiar with the different Self-Directed IRA options available. This includes a wide range of account types. The post detailed account types such as the Traditional IRA, the Roth IRA, the SEP-IRA, and the Self-Directed Solo 401(k). However, this is just a sampling of the different retirement account types available to investors. For instance, a SIMPLE IRA is another type of potentially Self-Directed account that investors can use.

In the second step, titled "Check Your Goals," the article detailed how different investors can have different goals. On one hand, many investors have a simple goal of putting aside as much money for retirement as possible. However, since different account types offer different options for investing, the post notes that investors often put in plenty of thought when selecting the type of account to use. As a Self-Directed IRA administration firm like American IRA does not make specific investment recommendations, it is left up to the investor to make investment decisions throughout the use of a Self-Directed IRA.

"This post details what happens before investing in a Self-Directed IRA," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "People are in charge of their own destinies here. But we at American IRA like to make information available so that investors know what they are getting into. A Self-Directed IRA can be a very simple process. However, its important investors are as well-informed as possible, because they'll be making their own investment decisions."

