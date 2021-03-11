Olainfarm considers participating in building a vaccine manufacturing plant

JSC Olainfarm has been invited to participate in building a vaccine manufacturing plant in Latvia that could be established together with LLC Pharmidea and JSC Grindeks. The implementation of the idea could also receive support from the state. It should be noted that this is a long-term project that is in the initial stage, therefore at present it is not possible to provide additional information on the impact on the financial results of JSC Olainfarm.

"We should take into account that the launch of this type of production requires specific knowledge and infrastructure and, most importantly, significant financial resources. For a project to be successful it requires mutual understanding and a common approach between all parties involved - government, healthcare, universities and industry. Also, the implementation of such a project would take several years," said Jeroen Weites, Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

JSC Olainfarm will continue to participate in the research of the production plant.

