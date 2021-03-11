YamChops becomes Holy Crap's 17th distribution partner and provides market access into Ontario and Central Canada

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that its delicious and healthy Holy Crap breakfast cereals are now being offered by its very own vegan butcher YamChopsTM~ Grown Not Raised TM ~ ("YamChops"), online and through the plant-based butcher shop located in Little Italy in Toronto.

YamChops, which specializes in the preparation, distribution, and retail sales of over 48 plus of its own proprietary plant-based meats, chicken, pork, fish, and various other vegan food products, has added four flavours of Holy Crap breakfast cereal to its expanding plant-based offering.

"I see a great opportunity to cross market our two key brands, YamChops and Holy Crap breakfast cereal, to reach our growing market and drive sales," said Donna Reddy, President of Plant&Co. "Over the past two years we have revitalized the Holy Crap brand and prepared the company to expand into central and eastern Canada. There is a natural complement between YamChops and Holy Crap and we are working to leverage the combined marketing presence and distribution network of both brands to offer healthy, high-quality plant-based products with superior customer service to a large and growing customer base."

Holy Crap breakfast cereal is a high-quality product that tastes great, helps maintain a healthy gut, and makes consumers feel good inside and out. Emerging research has connected a healthy gut with a healthy mind, and Holy Crap customers' reviews continue to confirm that its breakfast cereals contribute to a healthful digestive tract. With many people experiencing digestive sensitivities, Holy Crap has developed the right formulation to get people moving.

Today, Holy Crap offers four distinct SKUs all of which contain certified organic, non-gmo, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp, buckwheat and chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. Apple Cinnamon, Natural (Skinny B), Blueberry Apple, and Maple Gluten-Free Oats are tasty, nutrient-packed breakfast cereals which have high levels of essential amino and fatty acids, a kick of fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.

Holy Crap has built a successful distribution model allowing consumers to find Holy Crap in many well-known Canadian retailers such as Save-On-Foods, London Drugs, Whole Foods, Safeway, Natures Fare, Choices Market, Nature's Emporium, IGA, Calgary Co-Op, Organic Garage, Big Carrot, Ambrosia, and now YamChops, with more stores to come! Holy Crap also has a loyal consumer following in many independent grocery stores and can be found online through websites www.holycrap.com, www.yamchops.com, and www.amazon.ca, well.ca, spud.ca and legendshaul.com.

Today, plant-based food products have entered the mainstream and are included on shopping lists of many consumers across North America. The sales of plant-based meats in North America, a food category that did not exist a decade ago, grew to almost US $800 million in 2019, up 37 per cent from 2017. According to research firm Euromonitor International, plant-based meats sales could reach over US $2.5 billion by 2023.

Plant&Co is focused on adding accretive plant-based operations, like YamChops and Holy Crap Foods, to its operations to become leading plant-based companies in one of the fastest growing market segments in the food industry. It is also committed to expanding its own product lines and drive sales by leveraging the combined distribution networks and B2B relationships for large and bulk ordering of plant-based product already in place with nation-wide distributors and retailers, such as Grande Cheese, United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI), Whole Foods, London Drugs, Save On Foods, Organic Garage, Nature's Emporium, Choices Markets, The Big Carrot, Natural Foods Ambrosia, and Natures Fare Markets.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) is a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. For more information please visit: www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Foods Inc.'s mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Its great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com.Interested entrepreneurs can find more information regarding YamChops franchising opportunities by visiting: https://yamchops.com/pages/franchise.

