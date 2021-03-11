Huma has been named Europe's fastest growing healthcare company by the Financial Times and in the Top 25 fastest growing across all sectors

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma's exponential growth in healthcare and lifesciences across Europe has been recognised by the Financial Times. Huma is leading healthcare and life sciences expansion with four national deals for its 'hospital at home' digital wards (Germany, England, Wales, UAE).

Across all sectors, Huma has been selected as the 23rd fastest-growing company in Europe[1], on the published list of 1,000. The London-based start-up provides a modular remote monitoring platform to run digital 'hospitals at home'. This technology also powers research in the US and across Europe, including some of the world's largest decentralized clinical trials on illnesses ranging from atrial fibrillation to diabetes to Covid-19.

Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma, said: "We are humbled to be recognised for this exceptional growth and innovation, which is a tribute to the many talented people at Huma. We all share one vision and we are driven by the belief that we can be one of the most impactful companies in the world. Our ability to make health and care more proactive and predictive can help health systems and researchers everywhere.

"The past 12 months have been exceptionally tough for health systems and those working in them across the world. We are proud to have played our part working alongside clinicians, innovating relentlessly right through the pandemic with new initiatives like our digital COVID-19 wards, doubling clinical capacity and thereby helping to save lives. "

Huma is also being backed by the UK Government for support during its next phase of global expansion. It has been chosen as one of the UK's leading health technology companies as part of the Government's Department for International Trade (DIT) 'First 100'.

US Managing Director, Jessica Federer, said: "We are proud to have the backing of the UK Government as we continue to grow around the world. Our expansion into the US builds on this strong foundation, continuing our collaborative approach with life sciences companies, contract research organizations, medical device makers, care delivery organizations, insurers, and universities.

"Together we are building the future of decentralized care and research, delivering very real and meaningful value to individuals, researchers, clinicians and broader health systems.

"We already have national deals for our 'hospital at home' technology in the UK, Germany and the UAE, and are seeing strong interest in the US and rest of Europe. Our technology also underpins vital digital clinical trials in the US and across Europe, and this support from the UK Government can only help us."

The First 100 companies were judged on criteria including their "responsiveness, their ethics and values, any track-record of working collaboratively… [and] the global uniqueness of their innovation," according to DIT's health sector promotion body Healthcare UK[2].

Noel Gordon, chair of Healthcare UK's Advisory Board, added that companies on the list, including Huma, "have been instrumental in some incredibly exciting technology-based initiatives, which have supported us through Covid and also the largest transformation in Europe in both the public and private sector.

"Many of these firms are working closely with our National Health Service (NHS) making a huge difference to treatment, prevention and care across our whole population."

About Huma

Huma is a global health technology company that exists to help people live longer, fuller lives. Our modular platform powers decentralized care and research, including remote patient monitoring, perioperative support, companion apps, decentralized clinical trials and more. We use digital biomarkers, predictive algorithms and real-world data from continuous patient monitoring using mobile devices to create hospitals at home and decentralized clinical trials.

Our 'hospitals at home' help care for Covid-19 patients across the UK's NHS, Germany, and the UAE - evidence shows they can double clinical capacity, reduce readmission rates by a third, and reduce costs whilst providing safe, high-quality care. We offer Covid-19 digital services, not-for-profit, to national governments in support of the fight against the pandemic and have shipped over a million devices that complement our 'hospitals at home' to help power them. We are using this same technology platform to support Covid-19 vaccine initiatives and research projects in the US and EU. www.huma.com

[1] https://www.ft.com/content/8b37a92b-15e6-4b9c-8427-315a8b5f4332comments-anchor

[2] https://eu.eventscloud.com/ehome/200208923/first-100-digital/