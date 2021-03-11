A newly proposed solar project in Portugal could almost double the nation's installed PV capacity. The installation will likely require an investment of around €1 billion.From pv magazine Spain The urban planning department of the municipality of Santiago do Cacém, Portugal, has told pv magazine that the environmental authorities are currently evaluating a proposed 1 GW solar project with Tesla batteries. Several Portuguese newspapers, including Expresso and Diario Campanario, have already revealed that the project is being developed by Sunshining. However, the unit of Spanish-Portuguese solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...