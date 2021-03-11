Sectra signs five-year enterprise imaging contract with Emory Healthcare in the US

LINKOPING, Sweden and SHELTON, CT, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging solution at Atlanta-based, Emory Healthcare. The contract, signed in February, includes modules for radiology and all imaging subspecialties, orthopedics, and image archiving. Patient linking will be set up with sister institution, Grady Health System, to ensure physicians at both locations have access to shared patient images and reports.

The enterprise subscription contract, in addition to the aforementioned products, will include advanced visualization, a zero-footprint viewer, business analytics/real-time dashboard, teaching files, and tumor board capabilities.

Emory Healthcare, part of Emory University, is the most comprehensive academic health care system in Georgia. It is made up of 11 hospitals, Emory Clinic, and more than 250 provider locations. The Emory Healthcare Network, established in 2011, is the largest clinically integrated network in Georgia, with more than 2,800 physicians concentrating in 70 different subspecialties.

"I am very happy to add Emory Healthcare to our portfolio of prestigious customers. This contract is an example of the flexibility of Sectra's new licensing model, which is based upon utilization and allows for unlimited growth within the health system. This includes the ability to expand outside of radiology," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS' at medical.sectra.com.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

