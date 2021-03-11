WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Directorate Change

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Director change

John Wood Group PLC ("Wood") announces the following board changes.

Brenda Reichelderfer and Susan Steele will join Wood as non-executive directors with effect from March 31, 2021 and Mary Shafer-Malicki will cease to be a director with effect from the conclusion of the Company's forthcoming AGM.

Ms. Reichelderfer is currently an independent director of Moog, Inc, (NYSE: MOG-A) and Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS). She was Senior Vice President and Managing Director of global consulting firm, TriVista, Inc from 2008 through 2019. Between 2011 and 2017 she was non-executive director of Meggitt plc (LSE: MGGT). Before her retirement in 2008 she was Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Director of Engineering of ITT Corporation. She also held the position of Group President in two of ITT's four Operating Divisions during her 28 year tenure there. Ms. Reichelderfer holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Ohio Northern University.

Susan Steele is the Chief Executive Officer of Steele & Partners, a consulting firm that specialises in programme management and supply chain performance. She is also an independent director of Hill International, Inc., (NYSE:HIL) and of Harvard Bioscience, Inc., (Nasdaq: HBIO). She has extensive experience in the engineering and construction industry, including at Jacobs Engineering, where she was Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain Management and at CHM2 Hill, where she held a number of roles including Vice President of Business Development and Vice President, Manufacturing & Life Sciences. Ms. Steele holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Miami, FL, and a Bachelor of Science from Auburn University, AL.

Ms. Reichelderfer and Ms. Steele were appointed following an external recruitment process. Neither of them has any interest in the shares of Wood and there are no other details about them which require to be disclosed under the Listing Rules LR 9.6.13.

Mary Shafer-Malicki will resign as non-executive director upon conclusion of the Company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting and does not intend to stand for re-election at that meeting. Mary has been a director of Wood since 1 June 2012 and her resignation is in line with the principles of the UK Corporate Governance Code regarding the tenure of independent directors.

Roy Franklin, Chair of Wood's board, said "We are delighted to welcome both Brenda and Sue to the board and we look forward to working with them as we unlock solutions for the accelerating pace of the energy transition and the drive for sustainable infrastructure. Between them, they bring extensive global experience across a range of end markets that will significantly strengthen our board."

"On behalf of the whole board, I would like to thank Mary for her support and dedication to Wood since her appointment in 2012. She has been a member of the board throughout a significant period of development for the Company and her support and guidance during this time has been invaluable. We all wish her the very best for the future."

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre,

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary