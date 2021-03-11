The Polish grid operator connected 2.63 GW of PV capacity in 2020, while newly installed capacity surpassed 150 MW in January 2021.Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) said this week that the country reached 4.08 GW of installed solar capacity at the end of January. In January alone, newly installed capacity reached 153.1 MW. Wedlug stanu na 1 lutego 2021 r. moc zainstalowana w PV w KSE wyniosla 4088,9 MW (na podstawie danych przekazanych do OSP).OZE energetyka pic.twitter.com/CC4t3lsWqD - PSE S.A. (@pse_pl) March 10, 2021 Poland reached 3.9 GW of cumulative solar capacity ...

