Warehouse Management Systems Market Size Worth $8.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse management systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing transition towards cloud-based management systems in the warehouse industry is anticipated to boost the demand for warehouse management systems (WMS) based on the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. Advancements in cloud-based technologies are estimated to fuel the adoption of WMS software irrespective of the organization's size and complexity where these solutions are used. Surging demand for cloud-based systems can primarily be attributed to medium- and small-sized businesses that do not require the implementation of advanced warehouse technologies and high-speed automation.

Key suggestions from the report:

The WMS market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the changing supply chain models of product manufacturers and rapidly growing consumer demand, especially in the transport & logistics and retail sectors

The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of WMS software by Small- and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs) worldwide

The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to numerous functionalities offered by cloud-based WMS over the traditional on-premise WMS

Transportation & logistics is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period owing to the rising need for technologically advanced WMS that can help logistics companies to keep their operations aligned with the ever-demanding market

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high influx of e-commerce players in the region

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Warehouse Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Services, Software), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Function, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/warehouse-management-system-wms-market

Large-scale companies are also switching to cloud-based WMS as it allows organizations to offload exhausting tasks, such as maintenance, infrastructure administration, timely upgrades, and other tasks that are carried out on the on-premise software. Cloud enables businesses running on conventional on-premise technologies to transit to a platform that will support and cater to their clients' needs more efficiently. Low upfront cost and shorter implementation time are key factors that are encouraging companies to adopt cloud-based systems.

In the healthcare ecosystem, a WMS ensures that medical equipment and medicines are supplied on time. Also, it continuously updates the database of the inventory moving in and out of a warehouse, which prevents the shortage of inventory. Furthermore, in the healthcare domain, continuous sharing of information and transparency of all processes are the critical factors for efficient warehouse management. Warehouse management system enables complete transparency of logistic activities and enables proper tracking of medical devices and medicines. Similarly, in the food & beverage industry, it ensures optimized picking, directed put away, and rotation of stock based on its expiry date.

Grand View Research has segmented the global warehouse management systems market on the basis of component, deployment, function, application, and region:

WMS Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Software

Services

WMS Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

WMS Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Labor Management System

Analytics & Optimization

Billing & Yard Management

Systems Integration & Maintenance

Consulting Services

WMS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Others

WMS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Warehouse Management Systems Market

Epicor

Körber AG (HighJump)

Infor

Made4net

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

PSI Logistics

Reply

SAP

Softeon

Synergy Ltd.

Tecsys

Find more research reports onIT Services & Applications Industry, by Grand View Research:

Optical Character Recognition Market - The global optical character recognition market size was valued at USD 7.46 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2021 to 2028. Internet of Things in Warehouse Management Market - The global Internet of Things in warehouse management market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2015, owing to the increasing penetration of connected devices across the globe.

in 2015, owing to the increasing penetration of connected devices across the globe. Transportation Management Systems Market - The global transportation management systems market size was valued at USD 61.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg