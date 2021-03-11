Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary Lyfted Farms is entering an exciting partnership and co-branding deal with popular VICE TV personality Sage 'Donkmaster' Thomas.

Thomas, the star of the popular reality show 'DonkMaster', is a larger than life personality with a cult-like following in the car racing subculture of donk racing (drag racing for classic American muscle cars stylized with oversized rims).

The new arrangement involves a proprietary Lyfted Farms cannabis product and brand for Thomas and branding exposure for Lyfted Farms on cars featured on 'DonkMaster', which has received over 30 million views online since it premiered in August 2020. In addition, gaming audiences will be connecting with both brands virtually on 'Doorslammers 2' - a mobile drag racing game that receives about 20,000 monthly downloads on iOS and Android. Lyfted Farms branding will be prominently featured on the DonkMaster avatar, which is the most popular car on the game.

"This is a strategic partnership that brings together targeted and overlapping audiences in the cannabis, drag racing and gaming worlds. As both brands have built long-standing trust with their loyal, 'raving fan' audiences, we consider this cross-promotional partnership as a tremendous win-win," said Shaun Serpa, Marketing Director for Lyfted Farms.

Mr. Thomas is revered by his fans for his success story of redemption - from transitioning from a persecuted rebel in the underground cannabis world to fame and pop culture legitimacy in drag racing, television and now cannabis again.

"The Lyfted Farms culture and brand is one of deep pride in its master cultivators, its prohibition era roots, and its resonance with the misfits and the rebels of this world. Sage 'DonkMaster' Thomas is one such misfit whose fan base is rooting for him as his persona, brands, and businesses expand into mainstream culture," said Serpa. "While other brands opt for lazier celebrity endorsement deals, we pride ourselves on staying loyal and authentic to our roots and our audience. That's why we chose Thomas."

In addition to his TV and video game fame, Thomas is the Founder of the National Donk Racing Association, the owner of In And Out Customs, and an Instagram social media influencer with over 263,000 followers.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO

Corporate Communications:

1.604.800.3589

Email irteam@transcanna.com

Instagram @lyftedfarms

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76817